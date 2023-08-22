Shohei Ohtani has potentially the biggest payday in MLB history coming his way. Some team will offer the two-way star a massive contract that exceeds $500 million in all likelihood.

The Los Angeles Angels went all in on this season, buying at the deadline to boost their dwindling playoff chances. They believe making it in will play large when they try to re-sign Ohtani.

That hasn't exactly worked out, but Mike Trout doesn't believe any of it is weighing on his teammate. The two-way star still comes in every day like it's the same and works hard.

Trout said via ABC 7:

"There's a lot of questions. The whole Shohei situation -- I don't think anybody knows what he's feeling or what he's thinking. It's ultimately gonna come down to what he thinks and what he feels, and he's gonna do what's right for him and what he feels is right. I see him on a daily basis, obviously."

He continued:

"He's coming in every day. He looks like he's enjoying it and feels comfortable. But I don't know. It's gonna be a tough go this winter. You never know what's gonna happen. There's gonna be a lot of teams out there wanting him. Who wouldn't? But you can't predict what's gonna happen in the future. You just gotta look at what's in front of you."

Trout set the record for the biggest MLB contract when he signed a $426.5 million deal. Ohtani will more than likely exceed that unless something unforeseen happens over the next few months.

Shohei Ohtani heading for record-breaking payday

Much has been made about Shohei Ohtani's unique and rather unprecedented skill set. Even Babe Ruth didn't do what he's doing this season. It's going to break the bank for some team.

Shohei Ohtani is going to get paid

Many suggest that he will set two records, the biggest total sum and the highest AAV. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer got $43.33 million AAV and Aaron Judge's $40 million is the highest for a position player.

Those metrics, as well as Trout's lump sum, will be blown out of the water this winter.