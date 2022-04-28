"That's good to...be in good company with that guy Mike Trout" - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen joins 200-home run, 200-steal club

Andrew McCutchen of the Milwaukee Brewers joined an exclusive club by becoming only the second active player to steal more than 200 bases and hit over 200 home runs. McCutchen joins All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels to have this distinction and to be active right now.

McCutchen has been one of the most consistent and reliable outfielders over the past decade. This milestone backs up this claim as he continues to be a productive player at the age of 35. Here is McCutchen stealing the 200th base of his career.

"No. 200 for Cutch! Congrats, @TheCUTCH22 #ThisIsMyCrew" - @ Milwaukee Brewers

McCutchen accomplished the impressive milestone in front of the Pittsburgh Pirates crowd, where he played his first nine years.

Todd Rosiak @Todd_Rosiak This is the third time Andrew McCutchen will be facing his former team at PNC Park.



Best part about coming back? He gets to sleep in his own bed, as he and his family live about 30 minutes from the ballpark.



McCutchen spoke about what it meant to be a part of the club with the great Mike Trout.

Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy



"Here's a great exchange between Andrew McCutchen and @SophiaMinnaert, who asked if 200 stolen bases was in his mind at the start of his career. 'That's good to be able to have that milestone and be in good company with that guy Mike Trout over there,' said Andrew McCutchen. Also, Cutch names one player he thinks could join him and Mike Trout in the 200 homer, 200 steals club." - @ Adam McCalvy

McCutchen speculates that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. may join the elite club someday himself.

MLB player bio: Andrew McCutchen

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates

McCutchen was born on October 10, 1986, in Fort Meade, Florida. McCutchen would grow up in Fort Meade and excel at baseball while playing at Fort Meade High School.

Andrew McCutchen was drafted out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2005 MLB draft. McCutchen made his MLB debut on June 4, 2009, at the age of 22.

His first nine seasons with the Pirates proved to be the best of his career. During his time with the Pirates, McCutchen had 1,463 hits, 203 home runs, and 171 stolen bases. His best season came in 2013 when he won the National League MVP title.

In total, McCutchen has had nine seasons with 20 or more home runs and five seasons with 20 or more stolen bases. Overall, McCutchen will go down as one of the better outfielders over the past decade plus as he continues his impressive career.

The Pirates and Brewers square off today at PNC Park at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

