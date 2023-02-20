Milwaukee Brewers: Tickets, Schedule, TV and Radio Listings | MLB Spring Training 2023

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off their spring training soon, which means the regular season is just around the corner. Pretty soon, Brewers fans will be streaming into American Family Field to see their beloved Brew Crew try to get back to the postseason.

As far as Brewers tickets go, there are plenty of options. Like most teams, fans can purchase tickets directly through the team. There are also other options for third-party vendors too, such as:

StubHub

Vivid Seats

Seat Geek

TicketMaster

These sites will routinely have tickets available for purchase, often even up to first pitch. If you're at all interested in getting Milwaukee Brewers tickets, this is an excellent place to look.

Milwaukee Brewers tickets schedule for first portion of season

The Milwaukee Brewers' season begins on March 30 after a month of spring training. Tickets for the game are now available. Here's the rest of their schedule through April (all times in EST):

Mar 30 @ Chicago 2:20 PM

Apr 1 @ Chicago 2:20 PM

Apr 2 @ Chicago 2:20 PM

Apr 3 vs New York 2:10 PM

Apr 4 vs New York 7:40 PM

Apr 5 vs New York 1:40 PM

Apr 7 vs St. Louis 8:10 PM

Apr 8 vs St. Louis 7:10 PM

Apr 9 vs St. Louis 2:10 PM

Apr 10 @ Arizona 9:40 PM

Apr 11 @ Arizona 9:40 PM

Apr 12 @ Arizona 3:40 PM

Apr 13 @ San Diego 9:40 PM

Apr 14 @ San Diego 9:40 PM

Apr 15 @ San Diego 4:05 PM

Apr 16 @ San Diego 4:10 PM

Apr 17 @ Seattle 9:40 PM

Apr 18 @ Seattle 9:40 PM

Apr 19 @ Seattle 4:10 PM

Apr 21 vs Boston 8:10 PM

Apr 22 vs Boston 7:10 PM

Apr 23 vs Boston 2:10 PM

Apr 24 vs Detroit 7:40 PM

Apr 25 vs Detroit 7:40 PM

Apr 26 vs Detroit 1:40 PM

Apr 28 vs Los Angeles 8:10 PM

Apr 29 vs Los Angeles 7:10 PM

It should be an excellent and fun month of baseball as the Brewers get back into the swing of things.

They will be broadcast on Bally Sports, unless the broadcaster goes bankrupt. In that scenario, MLB will step in and find a new way to broadcast the games.

