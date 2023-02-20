Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Spring Training Lineup Predictions - February 25th, 2023 | MLB 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their spring training against the Pittsburgh Pirates. These two teams are going in completely opposite directions. The Blue Jays are desperately trying to stave off the Tampa Bay Rays and catch the New York Yankees, while the Pirates are one of baseball's worst teams by far.

Nevertheless, Spring Training is a time for teams to learn about themselves and what they need to do in the regular season. Here's what each team's lineup for their opener could look like.

Toronto Blue Jays' Spring Training lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very interesting off-season and will likely have a very different lineup in 2023. Here's what their spring version might be:

Whit Merrifield, RF Bo Bichette, SS Orelvis Martinez, 3B Brandon Belt, DH Daulton Varsho, LF Kevin Kiermaier, CF Leo Jiminez, 2B Spencer Horwitz, 1B Danny Jansen, C

The Blue Jays face questions this season. They had a good season last year, but then traded two of their biggest offensive weapons away in Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Will their new-look team be better or worse?

The Toronto Blue Jays traded off a few outfielders

They're young and getting better, but they sacrificed a lot of firepower over the off-season.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Spring Training lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates enter 2023 with no expectations. They're likely going to see which players have trade value and which ones they need to keep to build around this year. Here's how they might open the spring:

Bryan Reynolds, CF Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B Henry Davis, C Carlos Santana, DH Liover Peguero, SS Nick Gonzales, 2B Ji-Man Choi, 1B Endy Rodriguez, RF Ji Hwan Bae, LF

The Pirates have slowly loaded up their farm system, so it will be interesting to see who gets the call this season.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Pirates is Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds wants a trade and the Pirates don't want to trade him. They'd consider a Juan Soto type package, but he's not worth that right now.

The biggest thing to wonder about the Pirates is whether or not Reynolds will play so well that a team offers a Soto package for him (or if the Pirates decide he's not tradeable at all).

Henry Davis, their top prospect, will also have a lot of eyes on him during the spring.

