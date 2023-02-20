Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees: Spring Training Lineup Predictions - February 25th, 2023 | MLB 2023

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are set to kick off their spring training against each other in split squad action. On February 25, the Phillies will be playing for the first time since they lost the final game of the 2022 World Series. Whereas the Yankees will be on the field for the first time since being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

This is an important spring training for both teams, but perhaps especially the Yankees. They have a few positional battles that will be very interesting to watch. Here's what each team's lineup might look like.

New York Yankees' Spring Training roster

Since not every single player can be on one MLB spring training team, the New York Yankees will likely split up their stars and top prospects. Here's what a lineup could look like:

Oswaldo Cabrera, RF Aaron Judge, DH Anthony Rizzo, 1B Jasson Dominguez, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B Oswald Peraza, 2B Everson Peirera, CF Trey Sweeney, SS Antonio Gomez, C

The Yankees will likely mix and match lineups this year, but they want to see their number two prospect Jasson Dominguez in action.

Jasson Dominguez will join the New York Yankees

They also want to find out who can play shortstop, so expect to see Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, Trey Sweeney, Anthony Volpe and others get action in the middle infield this spring.

Shortstop was a major hole for them in the postseason, and they didn't address it in the off-season. It is also going to be very interesting to see if the New York Yankees can field a lineup good enough to surpass their bitter rival Astros.

Aaron Judge will begin his MVP defense and try to prove that his 2022 season wasn't a flash in the pan and convince skeptics that he was worth the massive contract he received.

Philadelphia Phillies' Spring Training lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies don't have as many positional battles, but they are still finalizing how their lineup will look come the 2023 regular season:

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Justin Crawford, CF Hao-Yu Lee, 2B Brandon Marsh, LF Jordan Viars, 1B Garrett Stubbs, C Kody Clemens, 3B

Bryce Harper will be inactive as he continues to rehab from surgery, but the Phillies will also want to see top prospects in action.

The Phillies wanted to convince the MLB world that their run to the World Series wasn't a fluke, so they went out and made a lot of excellent additions, like signing Trea Turner. Will that be enough? The NL is pretty loaded, so there's plenty of competition.

