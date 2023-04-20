Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda can't seem to catch a break – but at least it appears he avoided one against the Boston Red Sox.

After Maeda's start was moved back to Thursday at Fenway Park as he continues to bounce back from Tommy John surgery, he lasted just two innings before taking a 111 mph comebacker off the bat of Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran with two outs in the bottom of the frame. The ball took him off his feet, but recovered to grab the ball and fling it to first baseman Joey Gallo to make the final out before crumpling to the ground in agony.

Kenta Maeda was able to get up and walk off the field, but he was unable to continue. Twins fans, as well as game watchers from around the league, chimed in with words of respect and admiration for the 35-year-old hurler.

Maeda, who entered Thursday's game at 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA, gave up a home run to Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo earlier in the inning. He had tossed 11 innings over two starts before taking the mound in Boston.

The veteran had the unfortunate draw of facing defending National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara in his first start of the season. Alcantara tossed a complete-game shutout, while Maeda took the loss despite allowing just one earned run.

After allowing four earned runs in an April 10 outing against the Chicago White Sox, the Twins skipped Maeda's next turn in the rotation to allow him added rest as he returns to the rotation after missing all of 2022 due to surgery.

Upon Kenta Maeda's departure, the Twins turned to embattled reliever Emilio Pagan, who lost his job as the team's closer in 2022. While Pagan entered the game with a 1.42 ERA in five appearances, he promptly gave up six earned runs to the Red Sox in the third inning.

Some Twins fans find Maeda's departure as a bit of a blessing, as long as he has avoided serious injury on the play. Not all Minnesotans are sure that he is ready to be a full-time member of the rotation as of yet, and perhaps this will allow more time for him to heal from surgery.

Many fans are clamoring for the Twins to give Maeda plenty of time to rest up, perhaps with a stint on the injured list, and recall pitcher Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul. Ober, 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in four starts with the Saints, has 31 starts with the Twins over 2021 and 2022. In those starts, he went 5-6 with a 3.82 ERA.

Kenta Maeda just turned 35 a few days ago

Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch.

Kenta Maeda turned 35 on April 11. He has been with the Twins since 2020, after pitching his first four MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

