The Minnesota Twins are currently five games up on the Cleveland Guardians to take the AL Central crown. Every move they make, whether it's bringing up a prospect, putting someone on the IL, or anything else. It's all vital to the team's success, and a five game deficit is far from insurmountable. Things could turn quickly, and fans certainly don't want to see that.

Today, the team announced it was recalling infielder Willi Castro from the 10-day Injured List. The corresponding move was to place outfielder Michael A. Taylor on the same list.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was a huge blow to the team. Taylor had been key for them recently, and it is a disappointment for fans to see him go down. Furthermore, there are some moves that other fans would like to see made. All in all, things are tense in the Twins fandom.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor has been quite good for the Twins. He has recorded a 1.9 fWAR thus far, which is a good number that most would have been surprised to see at this point. His defense has been solid, as has his baserunning. The big surprise is in his offense, which is almost league average. At 99 wRC+, he's just below the average (100) and that's better than anyone could have hoped.

Minnesota Twins fans are anxious

On the other hand, Joey Gallo hasn't been as good. His batting average has sunk, although his wRC+ is directly on the average at 100. his fWAR is 0.6, which can certainly be better. Gallo hasn't hurt the team, but fans are ready for him to be gone.

Since he's on a one-year deal, it would be an easy DFA and could pave the way for a young prospect to come up and spur them on to the AL Central crown. Either way, Gallo's exit is something everyone wants to see.

The Twins are marching towards the playoffs after a hiatus. Things haven't gone as well as they could have this year, but they're still on track to play in the postseason. They need to ensure they get there, perhaps by making a few key choices.