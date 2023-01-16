Minnesota Twins: Projected Starting lineup for the 2023 season

The Minnesota Twins had a difficult season in 2022. The team started strong with a 62-55 record, which put them in the top spot in the AL Central. However, the latter half of the season was not so kind, and the Twins sputtered out of contention.

Fans in Minnesota are known to be optimistic. Here's what they can look forward to in 2023 for their team, which has not brought a World Series championship to the Twin Cities since 1991.

The biggest story of the offseason for the Twins was the departure and subsequent return of shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa opted out of his 3-year deal with the Twins after the end of the season, only to return and ink a 6-year deal with the team. Correa hit 22 home runs and had 64 RBIs with the team last season, and fans will probably expect more in 2023.

ESPN @espn



The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical. Breaking: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical. Breaking: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan.The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical. https://t.co/Q6caF9pGhF

"Breaking: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending a physical." - @ ESPN

First baseman Luis Arraez spoiled Aaron Judge's hopes of winning the first Triple Crown in a decade. Although Judge led the league in home runs and RBIs, the Twins leadoff man finished the year with a batting average of .316, marking the highest in the American League.

Outfielder Byon Buxton had the most RBIs of his career despite appearing in only 92 games. Buxton will be flanked in the outfield by Max Kepler and Joey Gallo. Gallo will be looking for a rebound in 2023 after a horrid 2022 that led to the New York Yankees trading him. Gallo has not surpassed .200 since 2019.

Jorge Polanco will be the Minnesota Twins' starting second baseman next season. Polanco cooled off in 2022 after a career-best in 2021. Former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros catcher Christian Vasquez will take his spot behind the plate, replacing Ryan Jeffers.

The Twins' pitching rotation had a cumulative ERA of 4.11 last year. Their best pitcher last year was Sonny Gray, who went 8-5 with an ERA of 3.08. Gray will be returning for his second season with the Twins.

Minnesota Twins @Twins



90 career strikeouts = a new franchise record for the most through a pitcher’s first 17 career games.



#TwinsWin | #MNTwins The Joe Ryan Experience with 7 Ks.90 career strikeouts = a new franchise record for the most through a pitcher’s first 17 career games. The Joe Ryan Experience with 7 Ks. 90 career strikeouts = a new franchise record for the most through a pitcher’s first 17 career games. #TwinsWin | #MNTwins https://t.co/bF4nDksWCo

"The Joe Ryan experience with 7 Ks. 90 career strikeouts = a new franchise record for the most through a pitcher’s first 17 career games." - @ Minnesota Twins

Rookie Joe Ryan is looking for more exposure after a good rookie campaign in which he made 27 starts. 34-year-old starter Kenta Maeda will look to improve on his career-worst 4.66 ERA last season.

The Minnesota Twins have a chance in the AL Central

The AL Central is up for grabs. The Cleveland Guardians were the most hungry team last season, not necessarily the best. This means that any team that wants the AL Central can have it. The Twins have a strong core and will be able to pick up wins if they can stick to the kind of game that they play.

Poll : 0 votes