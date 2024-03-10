"Minor league contract signed" - 6x MLB All-Star Joey Votto shares sweet throwback moment from his childhood sporting adorable Blue Jays-themed bib

Joey Votto has reportedly agreed terms to a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, and this represents a homecoming for the 40-year-old. As a Toronto native, this is an emotional moment for Votto, who had spent the entirety of his career with the Cincinnati Reds since making his MLB debut in 2007.

He took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of himself in a Blue Jays bib, announcing the good news with a wholesome message:

"Minor league contract signed 😃. It’s official, I’m a little Blue Jay now."

The Reds declined a $20 million option for Votto in November, and while he was linked to some big deals, he elected to join his hometown club. Votto is feeling confident in his surgically repaired shoulder, telling reporters:

"I feel excellent. I am pain-free. It’s a joy [...] I think I can still bang."

Joey Votto is reportedly on a $2 million non-roster contract with the Blue Jays and it will be interesting to see if he can contribute to their talented roster. On X, Votto posted:

"I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues. It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays."

Joey Votto not ready to walk away from baseball, has new jersey number with Blue Jays

Joey Votto will wear the No. 37 jersey with the Blue Jays, a change from the No. 19 we are so accustomed to seeing him wear with the Reds. Votto gave the reasoning behind this to reporters on Sunday:

"It was one of the few numbers that was available [for spring]."

Votto feels he can still contribute and understandably isn't ready to walk away just yet:

"I don't want to let go. I still feel like I have ability. The last couple of years I was not as healthy as I would have liked to have been."

With Joey Votto preparing to battle for his boyhood dream, it will be interesting to see how he gets on with the Blue Jays.

