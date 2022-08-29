"Miss you, J-Lo" - Ben Affleck's favorite club Boston Red Sox dedicated a video message to Jennifer Lopez post her break-up with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

When former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and pop star Jennifer Lopez parted ways in April 2021, MLB fans couldn't believe it. The pair got engaged in 2019 after three years of dating, and their split surprised many.

The pair announced their separation in a joint statement via Today, stating:

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

One month post Alex and Jennifer's breakup, the MLB team Boston Red Sox stole everybody's hearts with a heartwarming gesture.

The Red Sox took to Tiktok and uploaded a video dedicated to Jennifer Lopez. It was an old clip from July 19 when J.Lo attended a Boston Red Sox game with her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. In the video, Jennifer waved while facing the camera and was spotted having fun with the MLB franchise's mascot, Wally the Green Monster.

The TikTok admin of the Boston Red Sox captioned the clip, writing:

"Miss you, J-Lo."

Also, as the video is played, it read:

"To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019, We will never forget you Come back soon. We miss you."

Special kudos go to the Boston Red Sox digital marketing team for their decision to sync the instrumental version of "Never Forget You" by Zara Larsson with the video.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's current spouse, is a fan of the Boston Red Sox

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is currently married to Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck, to whom she was once engaged between 2002 to 2004. Seventeen years after their initial separation, "Bennifer" rekindled their romance and got hitched last month.

When Boston Red Sox uploaded the "Miss you, J-Lo" message after the J-Rod split, they probably took a sly dig at Rodriguez. Alex Rodriguez was a former New York Yankee player, and the Red Sox are the Yankees' biggest rival. Plus, not many people know that Ben Affleck roots for Boston Red Sox.

It has been 100 years since the Yankees versus Red Sox rivalry began, but neither team ever misses an opportunity to take digs at the other.

