Mississippi's Oxford-University Stadium set to undergo $30,000,000 expansion, will immortalize Ole Miss baseball legend Tim Elko

Oxford-University Stadium, also known as Swayze Field, is the home ground of the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team. First built in 1989, the stadium has seen many renovations over the years. Recently, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved a $30,000,000 upgrade plan for Swayze Field during the January 18 meeting.

According to the board of trustees' report, the Oxford-University Stadium extension project will add 400 to 500 premium seats to the stadium, which will be situated under the third baseline.

Its renovation will also include a brand-new entrance for the left field foul pole and "All-American" plaza, where Ole Miss Baseball's legend and former first baseman Tim Elko's statue will be erected.

"It will be similar to the Dugout Club where you go inside for food and drinks and then have your seating outside" - Keith Carter, Ole Miss Athletics director

The Sports Department of Ole Miss reported a loss of $8,000,0000 in the 2023 fiscal year, where baseball was one of the top three sports that turned out to be profitable.

"We can generate a lot of revenue with it to pay the debt service on the project. Baseball has been a tough ticket, and our folks love premium, so it makes a lot of sense. Our baseball attendance numbers and demand are the real deal and a credit to the baseball staff and the fans.” - Keith Carter

Delving into Oxford-University Stadium's history

Ole Miss Rebels marked its 35th season in 2023. The stadium was first constructed in 1988 for $3,750,000. The first game took place on February 19, 1989, when the Rebels emerged victorious against Cumberland University.

A total of 1,016 people were in attendance to witness this historic event. On April 22, 1989, the Ole Miss Rebels formally named Swayze Field as their home field. A ceremony was held, attended by MLB's Hall of Famer, Whitey Ford.

The Oxford-University Stadium's construction is expected to be completed before the 2026 season commences. Construction work will take place during the 2025 season amid games and practices.

