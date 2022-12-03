Mitch Haniger Contract: Projecting the free agent outfielder's salary in 2023

In order to avoid paying Mitch Haniger a $19.65 million contract for just the upcoming season, the Seattle Mariners decided against offering that contract. The prospect of paying the seasoned outfielder a smaller wage over a number of seasons was not, however, completely disregarded.

Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations for the Mariners, indicated that the team does not anticipate making another qualifying offer to Haniger before the deadline during a media briefing after the MLB general managers meetings in early November.

The qualifying offer was a one-year contract worth the average annual salary of MLB's top 125 earners from the previous year. It was valued at $19.25 million for the upcoming season, significantly more than Haniger's $7.75 million salary from the previous year and the $14.89 million he has made over the course of his six-year career.

Despite missing much of the 2022 season due to a high-ankle injury, Haniger had a tight bond with his teammates, and his success made it difficult to fathom playing elsewhere. Mitch Haniger acknowledged that he would love to be back in Seattle after the Astros' 18-inning loss ended their postseason journey.

𝕂𝕠𝕟𝕛𝕒𝕔 𝕁𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪 @Mariner_Konjac Posting random 2022 Mariners highlights until they sign a big FA - Day 31:



Mitch Haniger's 100th HR as a Seattle Mariner

Posting random 2022 Mariners highlights until they sign a big FA - Day 31:Mitch Haniger's 100th HR as a Seattle Marinerhttps://t.co/PASVE0WykF

"Mitch Haniger's 100th HR as a Seattle Mariner" - Mariner_Konjac

Mitch Haniger is a prime target for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will undoubtedly be interested during this time of year when baseball management goes shopping. Mitch Haniger is accustomed to playing in the IL, and 2022 was no different, as the righty made 57 appearances. Haniger managed a 26.3 SO% and hit 11 home runs.

Haniger had a breakthrough season in 2021—not a breakdown—when he hit 39 home runs and collected 100 RBIs. Based on his injury history, Haniger poses a huge risk, like climbing Mt. Everest. He had two healthy seasons in his career and put up numbers that were comparable to Hunter Renfroe.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, he would sign a three-year, $39 million contract. Haniger has produced 7.3 fWAR during the past two seasons, during which he has been healthy. That is a decent deal overall. It's improbable, but Haniger would accept a two-year contract with a higher AAV (2 years, $32 million) if he didn't like the early-offseason offers he received. That seems attainable at the age of 31.

Not to mention, moving from pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park to hitter-friendly Fenway Park might help, as Haniger’s 2021 spray chart (below) sure looks like it’d play well in Boston.

SoxDingrs @SoxDingrs



Haniger would provide a power boost to the lineup that lacked pop in 2022. Health will be a concern for the Mariners free agent.



Here is his spray chart below The Red Sox are in heavy pursuit of free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, per Jon Morosi.Haniger would provide a power boost to the lineup that lacked pop in 2022. Health will be a concern for the Mariners free agent.Here is his spray chart below The Red Sox are in heavy pursuit of free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, per Jon Morosi. Haniger would provide a power boost to the lineup that lacked pop in 2022. Health will be a concern for the Mariners free agent. Here is his spray chart below ⬇️ https://t.co/VBoEceZRQW

"Here is his spray chart below" - SoxDingrs

Poll : 0 votes