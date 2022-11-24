Mitch Haniger: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent outfielder

After spending six of his seven MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Mitch Haniger finds himself one of the more intriguing outfielders on the free agent market. While he may not have the brand name appeal of an Aaron Judge, Haniger could be a bargain for whichever team signs the 32-year-old veteran.

"Mitch Haniger… Best steal of the off-season to whoever gets him!" - Steven Souza

While Haniger has been an effective batter when he is healthy, that is also his biggest question mark. Through seven seasons in the majors, he has only played more than 100 games twice, while also missing all of the shortened 2020 season. Last season, Haniger only managed to play in 57 games. Any team pursuing the center fielder will need to take into account the realistic possibility of him missing games throughout the year.

According to mlbtraderumors.com, there are four major suitors competing for the signature of the former Mariner outfielder: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Texas Rangers, the San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Angels. However, the Angels may no longer have strong interest considering they traded for Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here is a deeper look at the three other teams mentioned above.

Will the Dodgers bring in Mitch Haniger?

If it seems like the Dodgers are involved in every free-agent rumor, it's because they are. A move to the Dodgers would instantly grant Haniger a clear path to the World Series. With the Dodgers moving on from Cody Bellinger, a move for Haniger would make sense for both parties.

The Dodgers would land a more consistent batter when he is healthy, and for Haniger, the star-studded lineup would allow more opportunities to rest given his injury track record.

"Should the Dodgers sign Mitch Haniger? LA is reportedly 'showing interest' in the 1x All-Star Outfielder." - Doug McKain

Haniger in the Bay Area?

How would Haniger look playing in the most beautiful stadium in the MLB, according to the book, The Great Baseball Road Trip? Probably pretty darn good. In two career games at Oracle Park, Haniger recorded two hits, two walks, and two RBIs. While that is a small sample size, it is a worthy gamble for the Giants, who are looking to get back into World Series contention.

Is Haniger Texas Bound?

Like the Dodgers, the Texas Rangers have reported interest in most of the bigger-name free agents. After dishing out massive contracts to Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the Rangers' front office has shown little hesitation in spending money to bring a contender back to Arlington.

"The Rangers are an active suitor for OF Mitch Haniger. Only played 57 games with Seattle last year but was good when in the lineup. He would be the middle of the order bat that the Rangers are looking to aquire this off-season #StraightUpTX" - Kane McCutchen

While the Rangers continue to add pieces to their roster, it is still an uphill battle to become a true contender in the AL West. However, Mitch Haniger could find himself in an everyday role with the Rangers given the fact that Adolis Garcia is their only outfielder locked into a starting spot.

