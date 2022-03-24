MLB 2022: Top 5 free agency shoppers in the off-season

The 2022 MLB offseason was loaded with surprising trades and signings. Examples include Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins and Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While these are some of the more notable signings, which teams spent the most this offseason?
With the MLB offseason soon coming to an end, there have been many acquisitions and signings that have changed the landscape of baseball. This article will look at who the top five free agency shoppers of the 2022 offseason were. Here are the top five spenders this offseason.
Below, we will breakdown each of these teams' notable moves this offseason.
MLB League Spending: Notable Signings for the top 5 teams
5. Philadelphia Phillies
MLB League Spending: Philadelphia Phillies notable signings
- Kyle Schwarber, DH/OF, 4 years for $79,000,000
- Nick Castellanos, OF, 5 years for $100,000,000
- Brad Hand, RP, 1 year for $6,000,000
- Jeurys Familia, RP, 1 year for $6,000,000
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most aggressive spenders this offseason and have massively upgraded parts of their roster. The Phillies will now have one of the best lineups in baseball, and they have sured up their bullpen with the signings of Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
4. Detroit Tigers
MLB League Spending: Detroit Tigers notable signings
- Javy Baez,SS/2B, 6 years for $140,000,000
- Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, 5 years for $77,000,000
- Andrew Chafin, RP, 2 years for $13,000,000
- Michael Pineda, SP, 1 year for $5,500,000
The Detroit Tigers have made many notable moves this offseason. The team most notably signed star shortstop Javy Baez from the New York Mets. Baez will give the Tigers a huge upgrade at the shortstop position both offensively and defensively. The signing of Eduardo Rodriguez was also significant in giving the rotation more depth. The young Tigers' squad will be exciting to watch this season with the signings they have made this offseason.
3. New York Mets
MLB League Spending: New York Mets Notable signings
- Max Scherzer, SP, 3 years for $130,000,000
- Starling Marte, OF, 4 years at $78,000,000
- Mark Canha, OF, 2 years for $26,500,000
- Eduardo Escobar, IF, 2 years for $20,000,000
- Adam Ottavino, RP, 1 year for $4,000,000
The signing of Max Scherzer this offseason provides the New York Mets with two of the top starting pitchers in baseball. Along with Jacob deGrom, the duo is poised to help the New York Mets win the National League pennant for the first time since 2015.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB League Spending: Los Angeles Dodgers Notable signings
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, 6 years for $162,000,000
- Clayton Kershaw, SP, 1 year for $17,000,000
- Chris Taylor, IF/OF, 4 years for $60,000,000
- Andrew Heany, SP, 1 year for $8,500,000
- Tyler Anderson, SP, 1 year for $8,000,000
- Daniel Hudson, RP, 1 year for $7,000,000
- Danny Duffy, SP, 1 year for $3,000,000
The signing of Freddie Freeman and the return of players, such as Chris Taylor and Clayton Kershaw, headlined the notable signings for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers will be the favorites to win it all in 2022.
1.Texas Rangers
MLB League Spending: Texas Rangers Notable Signings
- Corey Seager, SS, 10 years for $325,000,000
- Marcus Semien, 2B, 7 years for $175,000,000
- Jon Gray, SP, 4 years for $56,000,000
- Brad Miller, IF, 2 years for $10,000,000
- Garrett Richards, SP, 1 year for $5,500,000
- Kole Calhoun, OF, 1 year for $5,200,000
- Martin Perez, SP, 1 year for $4,000,000
The Texas Rangers were by far the biggest spenders in free agency this offseason. Adding stars such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to their roster gives them arguably the best middle-infield in baseball. Look for the Rangers to be much improved from a season ago.