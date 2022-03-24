MLB 2022: Top 5 free agency shoppers in the off-season

The 2022 MLB offseason was loaded with surprising trades and signings. Examples include Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins and Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While these are some of the more notable signings, which teams spent the most this offseason?

With the MLB offseason soon coming to an end, there have been many acquisitions and signings that have changed the landscape of baseball. This article will look at who the top five free agency shoppers of the 2022 offseason were. Here are the top five spenders this offseason.

Below, we will breakdown each of these teams' notable moves this offseason.

MLB League Spending: Notable Signings for the top 5 teams

5. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies new slugger Kyle Schwarber.

MLB League Spending: Philadelphia Phillies notable signings

Kyle Schwarber, DH/OF, 4 years for $79,000,000 Nick Castellanos, OF, 5 years for $100,000,000 Brad Hand, RP, 1 year for $6,000,000 Jeurys Familia, RP, 1 year for $6,000,000

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most aggressive spenders this offseason and have massively upgraded parts of their roster. The Phillies will now have one of the best lineups in baseball, and they have sured up their bullpen with the signings of Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.

4. Detroit Tigers

Javy Baez is one of the big names that signed with Detroit this offseason.

MLB League Spending: Detroit Tigers notable signings

Javy Baez,SS/2B, 6 years for $140,000,000 Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, 5 years for $77,000,000 Andrew Chafin, RP, 2 years for $13,000,000 Michael Pineda, SP, 1 year for $5,500,000

The Detroit Tigers have made many notable moves this offseason. The team most notably signed star shortstop Javy Baez from the New York Mets. Baez will give the Tigers a huge upgrade at the shortstop position both offensively and defensively. The signing of Eduardo Rodriguez was also significant in giving the rotation more depth. The young Tigers' squad will be exciting to watch this season with the signings they have made this offseason.

3. New York Mets

Max Scherzer during a New York Mets v Miami Marlins game.

MLB League Spending: New York Mets Notable signings

Max Scherzer, SP, 3 years for $130,000,000 Starling Marte, OF, 4 years at $78,000,000 Mark Canha, OF, 2 years for $26,500,000 Eduardo Escobar, IF, 2 years for $20,000,000 Adam Ottavino, RP, 1 year for $4,000,000

The signing of Max Scherzer this offseason provides the New York Mets with two of the top starting pitchers in baseball. Along with Jacob deGrom, the duo is poised to help the New York Mets win the National League pennant for the first time since 2015.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman during a Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game.

MLB League Spending: Los Angeles Dodgers Notable signings

Freddie Freeman, 1B, 6 years for $162,000,000 Clayton Kershaw, SP, 1 year for $17,000,000 Chris Taylor, IF/OF, 4 years for $60,000,000 Andrew Heany, SP, 1 year for $8,500,000 Tyler Anderson, SP, 1 year for $8,000,000 Daniel Hudson, RP, 1 year for $7,000,000 Danny Duffy, SP, 1 year for $3,000,000

The signing of Freddie Freeman and the return of players, such as Chris Taylor and Clayton Kershaw, headlined the notable signings for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers will be the favorites to win it all in 2022.

1.Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers new singing Marcus Semien

MLB League Spending: Texas Rangers Notable Signings

Corey Seager, SS, 10 years for $325,000,000 Marcus Semien, 2B, 7 years for $175,000,000 Jon Gray, SP, 4 years for $56,000,000 Brad Miller, IF, 2 years for $10,000,000 Garrett Richards, SP, 1 year for $5,500,000 Kole Calhoun, OF, 1 year for $5,200,000 Martin Perez, SP, 1 year for $4,000,000

The Texas Rangers were by far the biggest spenders in free agency this offseason. Adding stars such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to their roster gives them arguably the best middle-infield in baseball. Look for the Rangers to be much improved from a season ago.

