MLB 2024 Predictions: Ranking NL Central teams ahead of Opening Day

The NL Central could be a division that fans will want to keep an eye on this season. Unlike other divisions, this division has no clear winner coming into the new year. A handful of teams could be battling all season long for that top spot.

Predicting the NL Central 2024 rankings

5) Pittsburgh Pirates

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting to build something special with the group of guys they have. It will be an important season for Oneil Cruz, who fractured his fibula just weeks into the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh is still a few pieces away from being a real postseason contender. Their pitching is weak, and their offense may not be ready to pick up that slack.

4) St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off a disastrous 2023 season where they found themselves in last place in the NL Central. This year, they will look to put that behind them, but they may not have enough to do so.

The starting rotation is one of the team's biggest question marks. The youngest starter in the rotation is 32-year-old Steven Matz, and Lance Lynn has not been too dominant as of late.

3) Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have an exciting group of young players who can really step up for the club this season. Jackson Chourio, the team's top prospect, made the Opening Day roster, and many believe he is a star in the making.

Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Brice Turang had solid seasons last year and will be major contributors this year. The biggest question mark is going to be the team's starting rotation. Can the rotation keep runs down after losing Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Adrian Houser?

2) Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are a fun young team that could surpass expectations this season. However, the success will heavily rely on Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Hunter Greene, and Frankie Montas.

Expand Tweet

If Montas can return the pitcher he was before being traded to the Bronx, Cincinnati has a good chance for an NL Central championship. Unfortunately, some of the team's hype died after Noelvi Marte was suspended for PEDs and Matt McLain's shoulder surgery.

1) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are coming into the new season with a new manager, Craig Counsell. The club made some solid moves over the offseason to fill some holes, and they re-signed Cody Bellinger after his monster 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

From the club's pitching staff to their lineup, there is much to be excited about if you are a fan of the Cubbies. They look poised to start the season off strong in the NL Central.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.