  MLB 2025 Postseason Predictions: Yankees with 71.4% playoff chance; Dodgers lead at 97.4%; AL East team falling behind at 44.6%, per FanGraphs

MLB 2025 Postseason Predictions: Yankees with 71.4% playoff chance; Dodgers lead at 97.4%; AL East team falling behind at 44.6%, per FanGraphs

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Feb 10, 2025 18:12 GMT
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have some of the best odds at reaching the MLB postseason in 2025 according to FanGraphs (Photo Source: IMAGN)
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have some of the best odds at reaching the MLB postseason in 2025 according to FanGraphs (Photo Source: IMAGN)

It has been an action-packed MLB offseason with a number of big name superstars swapping jerseys ahead of the 2025 campaign. Fans who love roster moves, free agent signings, and trade have been treated to an entertaining winter that could have a dramatic impact on the upcoming season.

Some of the notable MLB superstar moves this offseason include Juan Soto to the New York Mets, Corbin Burnes to the San Francisco Giants, and Max Fried joining the New York Yankees. Over a billion dollars in contracts have been handed out across the league, yet only one club will be able to hoist the Comissioner's Trophy at the end of the year.

As a result of some of this significant moves, the postseason odds have shifted for a number of clubs with FanGraphs upgrading the playoff odds on a daily basis. Some fans might be disappointed where their teams stand as Spring Training rapidly approaching.

Here is a closer look at the postseason odds for every MLB club in 2025 according to FanGraphs

American League East

The American League East has been one of the most competitive divisions nearly every MLB season. While the New York Yankees have arguably enjoyed the best offseason, they are not the only club projected to reach the postseason in 2025, with the Boston Red Sox expected to contend for a playoff berth.

TeamPostseason Odds
New York Yankees71.4%
Boston Red Sox50.5%
Baltimore Orioles44.6%
Tampa Bay Rays42.0%
Toronto Blue Jays37.5%

American League Central

The American League Central should be competitive when it comes to the division title, however, when it comes to a postseason berth FanGraphs might be hard to come by. The Minnesota Twins is the only team projected to reach the MLB playoffs, however, it would not be surprising to see the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers make a run.

TeamPostseason Odds
Minnesota Twins54.9%
Detroit Tigers47.4%
Kansas City Royals43.3%
Cleveland Guardians18.9%
Chicago White Sox0.1%

American League West

The American League West is one of two MLB divisions that FanGraphs projects to have three teams of having above 50% odds of reaching the postseason. The Texas Rangers have the highest odds to reach the playoffs in the AL West, however, it is a tight battle for the number of spot.

TeamPostseason Odds
Texas Rangers58.5%
Seattle Mariners56.9%
Houston Astros54.2%
The Athletics11.0%
Los Angeles Angels8.6%

National League West

It may come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the heavy favorite in the NL West to claim a postseason spot. FanGraphs view the reigning World Series champions as a near lock to reach the MLB playoffs, giving them the best odds of any team in the league.

TeamPostseason Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers97.4%
Arizona Diamondbacks60.2%
San Diego Padres33.2%
San Francisco Giants27.1%
Colorado Rockies0.1%

National League Central

The NL Central might struggle to secure a multiple playoff berths with the Chicago Cubs being the only team over 50% to reach the postseason according to FanGraphs. While the regular season can be unpredictable, the additions of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly may have given the Cubs the advantage over their rivals.

TeamPostseason Odds
Chicago Cubs54.6%
Milwaukee Brewers36.8%
St. Louis Cardinals20.3%
Pittsburgh Pirates19.3%
Cincinnati Reds17.9%

National League East

It could be an amazing battle this season for the NL East crown. The Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies are all legtitimate contenders for the World Series title, which could make the division race and exciting one as the years rolls along.

TeamPostseason Odds
Atlanta Braves92.5%
Philadelphia Phillies69.6%
New York Mets65.7%
Washington Nationals3.5%
Miami Marlins1.5%

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
