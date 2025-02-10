MLB 2025 Postseason Predictions: Yankees with 71.4% playoff chance; Dodgers lead at 97.4%; AL East team falling behind at 44.6%, per FanGraphs

It has been an action-packed MLB offseason with a number of big name superstars swapping jerseys ahead of the 2025 campaign. Fans who love roster moves, free agent signings, and trade have been treated to an entertaining winter that could have a dramatic impact on the upcoming season.

Some of the notable MLB superstar moves this offseason include Juan Soto to the New York Mets, Corbin Burnes to the San Francisco Giants, and Max Fried joining the New York Yankees. Over a billion dollars in contracts have been handed out across the league, yet only one club will be able to hoist the Comissioner's Trophy at the end of the year.

As a result of some of this significant moves, the postseason odds have shifted for a number of clubs with FanGraphs upgrading the playoff odds on a daily basis. Some fans might be disappointed where their teams stand as Spring Training rapidly approaching.

Here is a closer look at the postseason odds for every MLB club in 2025 according to FanGraphs

American League East

The American League East has been one of the most competitive divisions nearly every MLB season. While the New York Yankees have arguably enjoyed the best offseason, they are not the only club projected to reach the postseason in 2025, with the Boston Red Sox expected to contend for a playoff berth.

Team Postseason Odds New York Yankees 71.4% Boston Red Sox 50.5% Baltimore Orioles 44.6% Tampa Bay Rays 42.0% Toronto Blue Jays 37.5%

American League Central

The American League Central should be competitive when it comes to the division title, however, when it comes to a postseason berth FanGraphs might be hard to come by. The Minnesota Twins is the only team projected to reach the MLB playoffs, however, it would not be surprising to see the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers make a run.

Team Postseason Odds Minnesota Twins 54.9% Detroit Tigers 47.4% Kansas City Royals 43.3% Cleveland Guardians 18.9% Chicago White Sox 0.1%

American League West

The American League West is one of two MLB divisions that FanGraphs projects to have three teams of having above 50% odds of reaching the postseason. The Texas Rangers have the highest odds to reach the playoffs in the AL West, however, it is a tight battle for the number of spot.

Team Postseason Odds Texas Rangers 58.5% Seattle Mariners 56.9% Houston Astros 54.2% The Athletics 11.0% Los Angeles Angels 8.6%

National League West

It may come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the heavy favorite in the NL West to claim a postseason spot. FanGraphs view the reigning World Series champions as a near lock to reach the MLB playoffs, giving them the best odds of any team in the league.

Team Postseason Odds Los Angeles Dodgers 97.4% Arizona Diamondbacks 60.2% San Diego Padres 33.2% San Francisco Giants 27.1% Colorado Rockies 0.1%

National League Central

The NL Central might struggle to secure a multiple playoff berths with the Chicago Cubs being the only team over 50% to reach the postseason according to FanGraphs. While the regular season can be unpredictable, the additions of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly may have given the Cubs the advantage over their rivals.

Team Postseason Odds Chicago Cubs 54.6% Milwaukee Brewers 36.8% St. Louis Cardinals 20.3% Pittsburgh Pirates 19.3% Cincinnati Reds 17.9%

National League East

It could be an amazing battle this season for the NL East crown. The Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies are all legtitimate contenders for the World Series title, which could make the division race and exciting one as the years rolls along.

Team Postseason Odds Atlanta Braves 92.5% Philadelphia Phillies 69.6% New York Mets 65.7% Washington Nationals 3.5% Miami Marlins 1.5%

