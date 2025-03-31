MLB 2025 Predictions: Padres vs. Guardians, Phillies vs. Rockies and more | March 31

The first weekend of the MLB season is over, and teams throughout each league will be looking to figure some things out. There are some big games on the schedule on the final day of March, including interleague action.

Here's a look at some predictions for a few of the biggest MLB games on the schedule.

Padres vs. Guardians

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

The San Diego Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in a four-game series to begin the new season. They are enjoying dominant pitching on the mound, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is showing off his power at the plate.

The Cleveland Guardians went 2-1 against the Kansas City Royals to begin the year, scoring 16 runs in that three-game series. Steven Kwan continues to pace that offense, but getting the Padres out will be a challenge in this series.

Prediction: San Diego Padres win the game 5-2

Phillies vs. Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies look to move to 3-1 on the young season as they host the 1-2 Colorado Rockies. Kyle Schwarber continues to pound the baseball for the Phillies as he has two home runs in the first three games.

Colorado scored just eight runs in the first three games of the season. The Rockies always seem to struggle with pitching and that is going to be a problem in this matchup.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win the game 6-1

Reds vs. Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to stay red-hot after winning three of their first four games against the Boston Red Sox. Texas will send young Kumar Rocker to the mound in this game.

The Cincinnati Reds struggled in their first series, dropping two of three games to the San Francisco Giants. Matt McLain has already belted two home runs for the Reds, but shutting down the Rangers will be the key.

Prediction: Texas Rangers win the game 6-4.

Mariners vs. Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are looking for their first win of the season, and they will be sending Jackson Jobe to the mound. Gleyber Torres has carried the Tigers on offense, but they need the rest of the lineup to catch up.

Seattle split a four-game series with the Athletics, but the team is hitting just .175 to begin the season. Until the Mariners get the offense rolling, they will need the pitching staff to carry the club.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-4

Athletics vs. Cubs

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

The Athletics host the Chicago Cubs for interleague action, and this should be a great matchup. Ben Brown is on the mound for the Chicago Cubs, a team that continues to get production from Kyle Tucker.

The Athletics split a series with the Seattle Mariners to start the season, and they've been getting some excellent pitching. Tyler Soderstrom is having a fantastic start at the plate, with three home runs.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs win the game 4-2.

