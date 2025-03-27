MLB 2025 Predictions: Phillies vs. Nationals, Guardians vs. Royals and more | March 27

It's MLB Opening Day finally. For everyone who wasn't involved in the Tokyo Series, meaning not the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, it's the first game of the season.

There are some interesting matchups to keep an eye on today, including a few divisional bouts early on. Here's what you need to know and some predictions on a few of the top games on the schedule.

Phillies vs. Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals today. They will send Zack Wheeler to the mound to take on MacKenzie Gore. The pitching matchup leans towards the Phillies, as does the offensive lineups. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber should have a strong outing.

The Phillies, after a dominant, division-winning season, are the favorites to win. The Nationals improved over the offseason, but they're still a rebuilding team.

Prediction: The Phillies beat the Nationals 6-2.

Guardians vs. Royals

The Cleveland Guardians are facing the Kansas City Royals today. It's a matchup of postseason teams and two squads aiming for the division crown.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound after his impressive season last year. He became their ace and has remained in that role. The Royals will have Cole Ragans, which gives them a slight edge. The Royals, thanks largely to Bobby Witt Jr., have a slight offensive edge, too.

Prediction: The Royals edge the Guardians 5-4.

Giants vs. Reds

Logan Webb is starting for the Giants today (Imagn)

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds will open their seasons today. The Giants will send ace Logan Webb to the mound, while the Reds will counter with young and talented Hunter Greene.

The pitching matchup leans to the Giants, though not by a huge margin. On offense, the Reds have the advantage thanks to Elly De La Cruz, though the Giants have some quality hitters as well.

Prediction: The Giants topple the Reds 5-4.

Angels vs. White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox will probably be battling it out for last place in the AL this year. These were two of the worst teams in the sport last year, with Chicago being historically bad.

The White Sox are going with Sean Burke in the absence of traded Garrett Crochet. The Angels have Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, so they have a small advantage. With Mike Trout, the Angels have the advantage on offense, too.

Prediction: The Angels cruise over the White Sox 7-3.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays get an early divisional matchup. The Blue Jays are coming off a stunningly poor season, while the Orioles backslid in 2024 but still made the playoffs.

The Jays have Jose Berrios on the mound, and the Orioles are going with Zach Eflin. The advantage also goes to the Orioles on offense, though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in line for a big game.

Prediction: The Orioles sneak past the Blue Jays in extra innings 6-5.

