MLB 2025 Predictions: Phillies vs. Rockies, Orioles vs. Red Sox and more | April 2

It's been a thrilling start to the 2025 MLB season and most of the top action has come from the offensive side of the plate. Wednesday is another big day of baseball action which includes some great matchups.

Here's a look at some of the biggest games on the schedule and a few predictions.

Phillies vs. Rockies

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

The 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies again after beating them 6-1 in the series opener. Philadelphia has already scored 25 runs through four games and it will face a Rockies team that doesn't have a ton of talent.

With Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies, this should be another great chance for them to pick up a win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Colorado Rockies 2

Orioles vs. Red Sox

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

It has been a miserable start for Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox as they have gone just 1-4 through five games. Baltimore is 3-2 on the year and will send Zach Eflin to the mound.

Despite the slow start for Boston, having Garret Crochet on the mound will allow them to win.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 4, Baltimore Orioles 2

Mariners vs. Tigers

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

Luis Castillo starts for the 2-4 Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, facing Tarik Skubal and the 2-3 Detroit Tigers. Don't expect a ton of offense in this game and that's what Detroit likes.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 3, Seattle Mariners 2.

Padres vs. Guardians

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

The San Diego Padres roll into the matchup with a perfect 6-0 record and they will face the 2-3 Cleveland Guardians. San Diego continues to do damage at the plate and it will also start Dylan Cease on Wednesday.

Cleveland has scored 18 runs this season but it won't be able to keep the pace in this matchup.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 6, Cleveland Guardians 3

Astros vs. Giants

MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn

It has been a great start for the San Francisco Giants as they are 4-1 through five games. San Francisco has belted seven home runs and it hopes to stay hot against the Houston Astros. The Astros are off to a slow start but this could be the game where they break out.

Prediction: Houston Astros 7, San Francisco Giants 4

