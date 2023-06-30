MLB All-Star Game 2023: American League Starters, Surprise selections and snubs

The starters for the MLB All-Star Game 2023 have been revealed, showcasing a mix of established stars and emerging talents from both the American and National leagues. The American League boasts a strong contingent from the Texas Rangers, with four players earning starting spots. Jonah Heim will be the starting catcher, Marcus Semien at second base, Corey Seager at shortstop, and rookie Josh Jung at third base. Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays will start at first base. In the outfield, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays will join Aaron Judge, who unfortunately will be unable to play due to injury. Shohei Ohtani of the Angels secured the designated hitter spot.

While the starters have been determined through fan voting, the All-Star Game pitchers and reserves will be announced later. The final spots will be determined by player ballot.

MLB All-Star Game 2023 AL Surprises:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Among the surprises in the voting results are several first-time starters. In the AL, Jonah Heim, Corey Seager, and Josh Jung of the Rangers, as well as Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena of the Rays, will all make their MLB All-Star Game debut as starters.

Randy Arozarena of the Toronto Blue Jays will make his all star debut.

MLB All-Star game 2023 AL Snubs:

However, there were also some notable omissions. The exclusion of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles caused some negative reactions from fans.

The exclusion of Adley Rutschman caused mixed opinions from fans.

The announcement of the starting lineups brings excitement and anticipation for the upcoming All-Star Game, which will be held in Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 11. Fans can tune in to ESPN to watch the selection show and see their favorite players named as All-Star starters. The MLB All-Star Game 2023 provides a platform for baseball's top talent to showcase their skills and compete against the best players from across the league.

As the pitchers and reserves are announced, baseball enthusiasts will eagerly await the complete rosters for both the American and National leagues. The All-Star Game serves as a celebration of the sport and an opportunity for fans to see their favorite players compete on a grand stage.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Poll : 0 votes