MLB All-Star Game 2023: National League starting lineup revealed 

The MLB All-Star Game is right around the corner. The home run derby takes place on Monday, July 10th, while the All-Star Game takes place the following day on Tuesday.

As the game is approaching, National and American League starters have been announced. The National League starting lineup will look like this:

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan NL All-Star starters:



C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers dominate this list. Both teams have three starters representing their organizations, which should come as no surprise, given how hot both teams have been.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is the only rookie named a starter on the National League All-Star Game. Hopefully, he will be able to play in the game. Carroll was taken out of the game on Thursday as he appeared to have hurt his shoulder on a swing.

One of the biggest surprises comes from Orlando Arcia. While he ranks fifth in WAR among other National League shortstops, he's having a career year.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be something baseball fans won't want to miss

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The talent level across MLB is outstanding. Veteran players are returning to their prime days, and rookies have looked more comfortable than ever. Baseball is in a great position.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is sure to live up to expectations. Fans can watch the best of the best play against each other on a grand stage. The players involved will make it an exciting game.

Both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made it for the American League. Fans from all over the world will be tuned in to see these two greats.

With the All-Star starters set, the rest of the roster has yet to be filled out. The complete rosters, including pitchers, will come out on ESPN on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

