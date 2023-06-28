MLB All-Star Game 2023: Predicting AL rosters and starters

The MLB All-Star Game is coming soon and the voting continues on Phase 2. Shohei Ohtani is already guaranteed a spot on the American League roster, which means all eight fielding positions are up for grabs.

Here's what the AL's MLB All-Star Game lineup could look like:

Marcus Semien, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Shohei Ohtani, DH Mike Trout, CF Yandy Diaz, 1B Randy Arozarena, LF Josh Jung, 3B Bo Bichette, SS Adley Rutschman, C

Since Aaron Judge might not be playing then due to his toe injury, he could be replaced by Yordan Alvarez in the starting lineup. This is a very deep lineup, but it will also have several talented backups, including:

Jonah Heim, C

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Wander Franco, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Adolis Garcia, OF

Kevin Kiermaier, OF

Those are other finalists that might not be voted into the starting lineup, but will be there at the Midsummer Classic regardless.

Predicting pitchers for the MLB All-Star Game, AL edition

At the MLB All-Star Game, pitchers are not voted in. They are selected, which means these players will more than likely get chosen:

Kevin Gausman

Framber Valdez

Nathan Eovaldi

Sonny Gray

George Kirby

Gerrit Cole

Will Gerrit Cole make the MLB All-Star Game?

As it stands, Kevin Gausman, who leads all pitchers in fWAR, could be the game's starter. On the relief side of things, these hurlers could be picked:

Felix Bautista

Yennier Cano

Josh Sborz

Clay Holmes

Emmanuel Clase

Aroldis Chapman

It will be interesting to see which players the AL staff selects to put in their pitching rotation for the game.

