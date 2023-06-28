Create

MLB All-Star Game 2023: Predicting AL rosters and starters

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 28, 2023 16:39 GMT
Predicting the AL squad for MLB All-Star Game 2023
Predicting the AL squad for MLB All-Star Game 2023

The MLB All-Star Game is coming soon and the voting continues on Phase 2. Shohei Ohtani is already guaranteed a spot on the American League roster, which means all eight fielding positions are up for grabs.

Here's what the AL's MLB All-Star Game lineup could look like:

  1. Marcus Semien, 2B
  2. Aaron Judge, RF
  3. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  4. Mike Trout, CF
  5. Yandy Diaz, 1B
  6. Randy Arozarena, LF
  7. Josh Jung, 3B
  8. Bo Bichette, SS
  9. Adley Rutschman, C

Since Aaron Judge might not be playing then due to his toe injury, he could be replaced by Yordan Alvarez in the starting lineup. This is a very deep lineup, but it will also have several talented backups, including:

  • Jonah Heim, C
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
  • Whit Merrifield, 2B
  • Wander Franco, SS
  • Matt Chapman, 3B
  • Adolis Garcia, OF
  • Kevin Kiermaier, OF
Sunday is stacked with #MLB content☑️ MLB All-Star Selection Show☑️ Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown☑️ #SundayNightBaseball: #SFGiants vs #LGM☑️ Plus, #KayRodCast is back on ESPN2 https://t.co/0mKNUIHScB

Those are other finalists that might not be voted into the starting lineup, but will be there at the Midsummer Classic regardless.

Predicting pitchers for the MLB All-Star Game, AL edition

At the MLB All-Star Game, pitchers are not voted in. They are selected, which means these players will more than likely get chosen:

  • Kevin Gausman
  • Framber Valdez
  • Nathan Eovaldi
  • Sonny Gray
  • George Kirby
  • Gerrit Cole
Will Gerrit Cole make the MLB All-Star Game?
Will Gerrit Cole make the MLB All-Star Game?

As it stands, Kevin Gausman, who leads all pitchers in fWAR, could be the game's starter. On the relief side of things, these hurlers could be picked:

  • Felix Bautista
  • Yennier Cano
  • Josh Sborz
  • Clay Holmes
  • Emmanuel Clase
  • Aroldis Chapman
Get in besties, we're going voting ➡️ mlb.com/vote twitter.com/Phillies/statu…

It will be interesting to see which players the AL staff selects to put in their pitching rotation for the game.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...