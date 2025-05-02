MLB All-Star Teams for April 2025: Picking AL and NL stars with a red-hot start ft. Aaron Judge and Corbin Carroll

Now that the calendar has flipped to May, it's time to reflect on which players excelled in the first month of ball and earned a spot on the MLB All-Star Team for April. While the American League and National League All-Star teams might vary at certain positions, there are some players who clearly stood out over others in their respective leagues.

Here's a closer look at the MLB All-Star Teams for April in the AL and NL

American League MLB All-Star Team for April

The American League has seen a number of different teams rise to the top half of the MLB standings in a number of different ways. From the elite pitching staff of the Detroit Tigers to the home run hitting New York Yankees, there are several legitimate World Series contenders in the AL given the number of superstars already thriving this season.

Catcher - Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

First Base - Tyler Soderstrom, The Athletics

Second Base - Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox

Third Base - Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

Shortstop - Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Outfield - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield - Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Outfield - Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

DH - Brent Rooker, The Athletics

Starting Pitcher - Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Closer - Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners

While names such as Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. might be the least surprising picks on both lists, the emergence of players like Tyler Soderstrom is yet another reason why we love baseball.

There is a good chance that the names on this list could change by the end of May, however, all the stars mentioned above deserve to be named to the AL MLB All-Star Team for the first month of the season.

National League MLB All-Star Team for April

Simply put, the National League has been incredible so far in 2025. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres have the 3 best records in baseball, while the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are not far behind. The fact that the NL has 5 teams with at least 19 wins and the AL only has 1 is an indicator as to how strong the league has been this season.

Catcher - Carson Kelly, Chicago Cubs

First Base - Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Second Base - Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Third Base - Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Shortstop - Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Outfield - Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Outfield - Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Outfield - Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

DH - Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Pitcher - Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Closer - Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres

Given the strength of the National League so far, there are a number of players who could easily have made this list. Once May comes to an end, we could see superstars such as Logan Web, Francisco Lindor, Shohei Ohtani, and Bryce Harper all earn a spot on the All-Star team.

It will be interesting to see if some of the early season breakout players will be able to keep it up as the season rolls along or if this will be their only appearance on the MLB All-Star Team. Can Carson Kelly really keep up his red-hot start? Only time will tell.

