For outfielder Juan Soto and his teammates on the San Diego Padres, 2023 has been a massive dissapointment. Now, it appears as though Soto might be the first to go in a prospective rebuild.

On Sunday, the Padres lost their 70th game of the season. The team now stand 20 games back of the top spot in the NL West division. Additionally, 6.5 games occupy to divide between the Friars and the third and final NL Wild Card spot. This was not the August situation that most envisioned for MLB's third-highest spending team.

Recently, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Juan Soto may be dealt after the nightmarish season concludes. Nightengale pointed to the fact that Soto will be asking for serious money when his contract expires at the end of 2024. With their payroll already stretched to the limit, Nightengale contends that Soto will be more valuable as a trade piece than another larger-than-life contract.

This season, Soto is hitting .260/.400/.485 in a league-best 131 games. Additionally, he is on track to lead MLB in walks for the third time in his career. Soto arrived in San Diego by virtue of a trade with the Washington Nationals midway through last season.

AJ Preller, the GM of the Padres, has some difficult decisions to make. 2022 MVP runner-up Manny Machado is in the first of his 11-year, $300 million deal, while former Boston Red Sox star shortstop also inked a decade-long deal worth $280 million last offseason.

Juan Soto may be the most valuable trade asset in the MLB

Nighengale contends that Soto could garner offers of up to $500 million when he declares free agency. A number like that is a figure that even the Padres would struggle to match.

Although the New York Mets and Yankees have stole the show by underwhelming magnificently, the Padres have also punched well below their weight this season. By dealing Soto, a lot of important cash will be freed up, even if it means getting rid of one of the best players ever to take the field.