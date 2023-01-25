Jurickson Profar is the best available option for the New York Yankees in the free-agency market. Spring Training is around the corner, and the Yankees still need a left fielder.

Earlier, the Bronx Bombers were associated with Bryan Reynolds, but that looks highly unlikely as the Texas Rangers remain the top suitors for the outfielder. As a result, the Yankees are down to left-handed slugger Profar, who has an all-around balance to his technique at home plate and in the outfield.

Analyst Ken Rosenthal (via The Athletic) summed up why Profar would be the correct option for the Yankees in left field:

"The best remaining free-agent position player, is a fit for a team with a more pressing need in left field — the Yankees" - Ken Rosenthal via The Athletic (nj.com)

If he were to sign with the Yankees, Jurickson Profar would almost definitely be expected to play left field, but it's important to note that he could also play other positions if necessary. Profar has played every position in the infield and outfield during his nine-year career. He has never played just the pitcher and catcher positions.

With the rise of Oswaldo Cabrera last season, Yankees fans experienced firsthand the value of having a player who could play several positions. Even if he is made the starting left fielder, Profar may occasionally need to fill in at shortstop or another infield position, adding another layer of depth to the team.

Jurickson Profar with the San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres, who went all the way to the NLCS, just saw Jurickson Profar finish his third season with them. He has been a major reason why the team has advanced so far since he helped them defeat the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card Series. In the three-game series, Profar batted.333, had a 1.012 OPS, hit four home runs, scored three runs, had four RBIs, and totaled six hits.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Jurickson Profar hits a three run bomb and it's 7-0 Padres! Jurickson Profar hits a three run bomb and it's 7-0 Padres! https://t.co/ypv2OR0dmw

"Jurickson Profar hits a three run bomb and it's 7-0 Padres!" - TalkingFriars

Profar was slashed during the regular season with 140 hits, 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 82 runs scored, and a slash line of 243/.331/.391.

Two of the Yankees' three starting outfield positions are occupied. Harrison Bader, who was acquired at the trade deadline the previous year, will play center field, and Judge will play right field.

Oswaldo Cabrera, who played several positions as a rookie this past season, is another candidate for left field. Jurickson Profar is the most recent and readily available outfielder the team is evaluating.

Poll : 0 votes