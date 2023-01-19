The New York Yankees are looking towards Jurickson Profar as a potential transfer target to mend their left-field issues. With most hot free-agent transfer targets signing up with different ballclubs, the Yankees are essentially left with Profar and Bryan Reynolds.

However, considering Reynolds' high salary demands, a deal with the Padres for Profar seems viable.

"That same general group is keeping tabs on Jurikson Profar; that would include the Yankees" - Jon Morosi

"Yankees are among teams keeping tabs on Jurickson Profar" - TalkinYanks

Jurickson Profar's major league career has had one of the most promising starts of all time. He was a highly regarded No. 1 overall prospect, who, in his 2012 debut big league at-bat, also happened to hit deep. Since then, Profar hasn't really lived up to the hype that generally surrounds top baseball prospects, suffering from many injuries in addition to just playing poorly.

Profar places the ball in play, although he usually hasn't been able to strike it with much force. With a 4.0 barrel rate, the 29-year-old had an average exit velocity of 87.5 mph (less than Hicks).

Could the Yankees really be eyeing Jurickson Profar?

For a variety of reasons, Jurickson Profar's first few seasons were cut short, including shoulder problems that kept him out of both 2014 and 2015 entirely.

The switch-hitter, who has played for the Rangers, Athletics, and Padres, has managed to be a player who has been used almost every day since 2018.

He has essentially been an average hitter over that period, and you could be in a lot worse situations.

"Jurickson Profar has made so many plays this season that might not end up on Sportscenter but end up helping the Padres win." - DevineGospel

Although he only made his debut in 2012, it seems like he has been around for a very long time. He is still young, though, only 29 years old.

He is an above-average switch hitter in the league who has the ability to go anywhere on the diamond when necessary. Any team would be lucky to have him as a key player on the roster.

Profar timed his career's finest complete season nicely as he is about to turn 30 and hit free agency. There will probably be clubs eager to take him on for a full-time position, but things could change for him and/or the Yankees.

He would be a vast improvement over Marwin Gonzalez, who has filled the position this season.

