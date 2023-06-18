Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in the history of baseball.

The saga surrounding Ohtani's contract continues to drag on with no real clarity on whether he will extend his deal with the Angels. What we do know for sure is that the 2021 AL MVP is in the final months of a one-year contract. If he chooses to enter the free agency market, the competition to sign him will be like nothing we have ever seen before.

The 28-year-old stands to become the highest-paid player in baseball. The final figure could shatter the previous MLB-record of $426.5 million shelled out for Mike Trout.

During a recent episode of the BallFather podcast with Reggie Roberts, MLB analyst Chris Dimino was confident Ohtani's next deal will be north of the half a billion mark:

"It's going to start with a five at a minimum."

It is difficult to quantify Ohtani's value to an organization. There is no real comp for a player with his unique skilset. Not since Babe Ruth have we seen a professional player who has been able to dominate on both the defensive and offensive front. Ruth retired in 1935.

outlines how it could happen on es.pn/3ZFq7zj Will Shohei Ohtani be the first MLB player to earn a $500 million contract? @Alden_Gonzalez outlines how it could happen on @ESPNPlus Will Shohei Ohtani be the first MLB player to earn a $500 million contract? 💰 @Alden_Gonzalez outlines how it could happen on @ESPNPlus ➡️ es.pn/3ZFq7zj https://t.co/y9E2BaKKxO

Ohtani currently leads the majors in home runs (23), OPS (1.011) and RBIs (56). It is an incredible achievement considering he also ranks first in opposing batting average (.178) and fourth in strikeouts (105).

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at a time when MLB spending has hit record highs

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

Owners are spending record figures in order to sign top tier talent.

Per Spotrac, the New York Mets currently have a yearly payroll that exceeds $344 million. The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are not far behind with $279 million and $246 million payrolls, respectively.

""HR NO. 23 FOR OHTANI New home run leader. (via @MLB)" - Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge was offered a colossal nine-year, $360 million deal this offseason and Manny Machado was recently extended by the San Diego Padres to an 11-year, $350 million deal.

Shohei Ohtani only seems to be getting stronger on the field. Despite winning the AL MVP in 2021 and finishing second in the voting in 2022, this may turn out to be his best year yet. If he continues to produce the way he has, Ohtani will hold all the cards at the end of the season.

