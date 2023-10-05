Minnesota Twins are set to play in the AL Division Series against Houston Astros this Sunday. Twins fans are celebrating their first postseason victory after 21 years. After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 at Target Field, the team is ready with its new hero, Carlos Correa.

The 29-year-old is now the pivot player against his former team, the Astros. After getting injured on September 19, Carlos returned in October for postseason games. He has the experience of six postseasons that’ll be essential for the Twins in upcoming games.

Twins’ new postseason “legend” Carlos Correa

Fox Sports MLB analyst praised Carlos Carrea’s performance on his “Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander” show.

“When the calendar turns to October, the man turns into a legend. He did it for the Astros for years. He’s doing it in Minnesota now… He’s putting his stamp on the game. The Twins might not win the series if it not for Carlos Correa”, Ben Verlander boldly claimed.

Carlos scored an RBI in the bottom of the 4th inning. He gave the Twins first lead with a ground hit to center field. In the fifth inning, Sonny Gray picked off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on second base with Correa’s help.

Carlos has rich postseason records with a batting average of .276 and 60 RBI in six seasons. He also got his power back after his left foot injury from the previous month and is looking to lead the team into the postseason.

Minnesota Twins acquired Carlos Correa in 2022 with a $105,300,000 three-year deal. Later, the management decided to extend the contract to 6 years with a $200,000,000 offer, with an annual salary of $33,333,333 and 4 additional vesting years at $70 million.

Ace Sonny Gray holds the game for five innings without giving up any runs. With Louie Varland, Caleb Thielbar, Brock Stewart, and Griffin Jax controlling the middle innings, Jhoan Duran closed the game. This shows the Twins’ bullpen depth.

Reigning Champions Astros seem to be echoing the momentum of last season. Will the new hero of Twins continue his magic, or will the Astros be crowned again? We’ll know on October 8.