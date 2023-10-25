Diamondbacks' closer Paul Sewald has emerged as a bullpen standout, particularly in this October's postseason run. The Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies in the NLCS decider, and much of the credit is being directed at Sewald's remarkable performances.

Former MLB pitcher Brad Lidge weighed in on Sewald's effectiveness during a recent episode of SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio. Lidge said:

"It doesn't feel like he's going to feel any pressure whatsoever in the World Series, either."

Lidge further emphasized Sewald's resilience on the mound.

"The D-backs got themselves a star.... Dude doesn't back down," said Lidge.

One of the key elements of Sewald's game that has drawn Lidge's attention is the closer's deceptive fastball.

Lidge observed:

"He just throws 92 to 94 to the best hitters in baseball right down the middle, and no one can touch it."

Lidge noted that Sewald's fastball appears to rise as it approaches the plate, deviating 3-4 inches from where the batter expects it to be. It's not the speed but the delivery of his pitch that's been a conundrum for hitters. Sewald's ability to hide the ball during his delivery has made it tough for hitters to predict his pitches.

Though much can happen in a seven-game series, Sewald's composure and unique skill set position him as one of the players to watch. His masterful pitching can be a critical factor in his team's success.

Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald proved to be key against the Phillies in NLCS

In a razor-thin NLCS match against the Phillies that went the full seven games, Paul Sewald's pitching proved instrumental. His flawless inning in Tuesday's (Oct 24) 4-2 win was a pivotal component in the Diamondbacks' clinching the series. With the Phillies desperate for runs, Sewald generated flyouts on all three outs.

Sewald arrived in Arizona following a trade deadline deal with the Mariners and went through a rough patch. However, his performance in the postseason, thus far, has been nothing short of spectacular. Sewald has yet to give up a run in these playoffs, recording an extraordinary six saves.

One contributing factor to Sewald's standout form has been the playoff schedule, which has allowed him extra days of rest. With Paul Sewald on a hot streak, Diamondbacks' chances look promising as they seek their first championship since 2001.