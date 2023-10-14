There are many similarities between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees . Both teams have no trouble spending big money on superstars who capture the zeitgeist.

However, both teams underperformed this season in the eyes of the fans. The Yankees had a miserable year and did not make the postseason. They finished in fourth place in the American League East.

The Dodgers had a far better season, being one of the best teams in the regular season. However, they fell flat during the postseason and were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While their season went differently, MLB analyst Joel Sherman believes the two teams have more in common than you would think:

"They are the West Coast Dopplegangers" said Sherman.

In his opinion, one major criticism that both teams faced this season was not addressing their biggest needs. For the New York Yankees, it was their lineup. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was their pitching rotation.

The Dodgers desperately needed arms. Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave in early September, taking him out of the postseason. They had to rely on young guys like Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot to get the job done.

The Yankees needed more power at the plate, especially when Aaron Judge went down in the middle of the year. Even with Judge healthy and in the lineup, they had a hole in their outfield.

All eyes will be on the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers next season

While the New York Yankees' season was far more disappointing, both teams will face pressure to exceed expectations next season. It will be interesting to see what both teams do during the offseason.

The Yankees will likely look at starting pitchers during the offseason. They have already been linked to Japanese standout Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but signing him will not be easy. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies have also shown interest.

The Dodgers have also been linked to Yamamoto, but the biggest free agent will be Shohei Ohtani. You can guarantee they will try their best to get the superstar to sign.

This was not the season both teams envisioned. Fans demand more from these two teams, and more often than not, such high-profile teams will have to perform at ridiculously high levels to command the respect of the fans.