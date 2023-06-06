Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has received high praise from an MLB executive who compared him to basketball legend Michael Jordan after his impressive start to the MLB season.

Ohtani has been one of the most dominant players in the MLB since his arrival from Japan in 2018, both from the plate and the mound. While some fans believe that he's on a downward spiral in recent weeks, there is no doubt about the Japanese star's abilities as he continues to improve with every passing year.

Shohei Ohtani was one of the most hyped propects coming out of Japan in 2018, and he has certainly lived up to expectations. After struggles with injuries early on, he has emerged as one of the brightest stars of his generation. He was named the AL MVP in 2021 and also made the All-Star team twice in joining the Angels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he has failed to match Michael Jordan's trophy rout, as the LA Angels have failed to take advantage of having the two most talented players in the MLB: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Nonetheless, Ohtani's numbers speak volumes. He's ranked second in the AL in strikeouts (96) and is tied in second for home runs (15). He also has the second in total bases.

Despite failing to win the World Series, his impressive numbers and need to improve makes him one of the greatest athletes in team sport, according to an MLB executive, who told The Athletic's Jayson Stark:

"Basically, we're watching Michael Jordan, adding something to his game every year. That's the only comparison I can make."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



More observations from baseball front office minds, via theathletic.com/4580312/2023/0… Shohei Ohtani continues to improve every season. And one MLB exec can only compare him to one other athlete.More observations from baseball front office minds, via @jaysonst Shohei Ohtani continues to improve every season. And one MLB exec can only compare him to one other athlete.More observations from baseball front office minds, via @jaysonst: theathletic.com/4580312/2023/0… https://t.co/zNQKy9B1nt

Shohei Ohtani stars again as LA Angels get better of Houston Astros

After a disappointing series against the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels secured victory in the final game, thanks to Shohei Ohtani's heroics.

Having lost the first three games of the series, the final game was a tight one for the Angels. In a low scoring affair, with the scores tied at 1-1, Ohtani took to the plate and hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning to win it for the Angels.

It's all too familiar a story for the Angels - depending on their Japanese superstar to get them over the line. Their next series is against the Chicago Cubs, and it will not be surprising if Ohtani is called on again to win it for Los Angeles.

Poll : 0 votes