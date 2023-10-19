The Philadelphia Phillies fanbase remains one of the most passionate, and in some cases, crazy fans in the MLB. That being said, there is no denying the fact that supporters will do whatever they can to give their team an advantage.

"Phillies Fans Buying NLCS Game 3 Tickets Just to Keep Diamondbacks Fans out of Chase Field"

Their latest act comes prior to Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, with Phillies fans reportedly buying out the tickets to Thursday night's game in Arizona. For Philadelphia fans, the hope is that buying out available tickets will limit the number of Arizona Diamondbacks fans who can be in attendance for the important match.

Outspoken MLB analyst Jared Carrabis has seemingly been impressed by the "diabolical" maneuver, saying of Philadelphia fans that, "Their desire to win knows no boundaries." Hate it or love it, one has to admire the strategy of taking away the home-field advantage that the Arizona Diamondbacks could hold heading into Game 3 of the NLCS.

"Diabolical move by Phils fans. Their desire to win knows no boundaries."

Philadelphia Phillies fans' ticketing move could actually impact the outcome of Game 3

Although many fans hold various superstitions that they believe will impact the play on the field, the ability to remove the home crowd from a stadium could actually make a difference.

The other bonus about this bold move comes after news broke of how cheaply game tickets were being sold for Game 3 of the NLCS. There were multiple reports that tickets were being sold for as low as $25, making the mind games played by fans of the Philadelphia Phillies an affordable one.

Although it is a funny story, this is not a strategy that is universally beloved. Some people have criticized the maneuver, saying not only is it questionable from a financial standpoint, but they have also pointed out that Diamondbacks fans don't show up anyway.

"Buying tickets to make the stadium more empty is so dumb. You're just giving your money to a corporation. D-Backs fans aren't buying those tickets. The seats will be empty regardless."