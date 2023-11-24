The Seattle Mariners offense was heavily inconsistent last season. But there were some moving parts in the hitting lineup that, if used properly, could cause serious damage to the opposition's defense. One of those integral hitters, Eugenio Suarez, got traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for catcher Seby Zavala and relief pitcher Carlos Vargas.

Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher and now an analyst with Bally Sports, Jensen Lewis, gave his take on the Mariners hitting lineup. The analyst was witnessed exclaiming that he might not be too sure to rely on Seattle's hitting after their third baseman's trade to Arizona.

"I mean Geno is a 25-30 home run guy. They have got to ask are we okay with the move? You've got to find reinforcements there with the Astros' offense, with Texas' offense. They have got to do something else because right now it doesn't fell like that lineup is a division winner," Jensen Lewis via MLB Network Radio.

Suarez was named an All-Star for 2018. He has been a reliable power hitter over the last 10 years, hitting 246 home runs since 2012. He relieves the D-backs of a necessity at third base, where Emmanuel Rivera and Evan Longoria spent the majority of the previous campaign.

Suarez adds another powerful bat to the lineup for the current NL champions. Having played at both third base and as a designated hitter for the Mariners the previous season, he hit .232 with 22 home runs and 96 RBIs.

As part of an agreement that includes a $15 million option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout, Suarez is owed $11 million for the next year.

Seattle Mariners need to bolster their offense for next season

The only team that has never advanced to the World Series is the Mariners. Fans are weary of waiting after almost 50 years of existence.

They want the management to act and produce a winning team. Trading a high-value asset isn't something that the fans would be too happy about, as Suarez played an important role in the hitting lineup.

Luis Urias, a right-handed hitter, is coming off a dismal campaign. In 2023, he had only hit .145/.299/.236 in 20 games with the Brewers.

He had also spent a significant amount of the season on a voluntary assignment to Triple-A. At the trade deadline, Milwaukee sent him to the Red Sox in an effort to move on. Urias produced better but mediocre results in 32 games at Boston, hitting .225/.361/.337.

He is the frontrunner to play at third base, but this signing doesn't even begin to solve their hitting problems, as Seattle has to make some huge and exciting signings this offseason.

