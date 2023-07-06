The Atlanta Braves' outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. decided that participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby was not the move for him.

Acuna ranks 10th in the league with 21 home runs, but chose to stay out of the competition this year. He stated that he may participate in the future, but wants "other players to have a chance."

The Braves are cruising in the National League East with a healthy eight-game lead over the Miami Marlins. The decision to opt-out of the Derby may be a strategic one for a player that has faced injury issues in the past. If the Braves have any chance of a second World Series title in four seasons, Acuna Jr.'s presence will be key.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On a recent episode of the BallFather podcast with Reggie Roberts, MLB analyst Chris Dimino explained why he is onboard with the Venezuelan sitting this one out.

"He wasn't on the field in 2021 when the Braves won a World Series," said Dimino."He has a ring but he doesn't have a ring. Home Run Derby doesn't mean anything to him this year."

An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury midway through the 2021 season saw Acuna miss out on the Braves World Series championship that year. He had been outstanding before the injury, recording 24 home runs, 52 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



He becomes the only player in AL/NL history with 20+ HR, 40+ SB, and 50+ RBI before the All-Star break! Ronald Acuña Jr. has had quite the first halfHe becomes the only player in AL/NL history with 20+ HR, 40+ SB, and 50+ RBI before the All-Star break! Ronald Acuña Jr. has had quite the first half 👀🔥He becomes the only player in AL/NL history with 20+ HR, 40+ SB, and 50+ RBI before the All-Star break! https://t.co/gNlsuk9WR7

Acuna Jr. continues to dazzle and has established himself as one of the league's most exciting players. This week, he became the first player in AL/NL history to record 20 home runs, 40 steals and 50 RBIs before the home run break.

Ronald Acuna Jr. participated in the 2023 WBC and played in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field

It has been a busy nine-month period for Ronald Acuna Jr.

The speedy outfielder played 10 games in the Venezuelan Winter League with La Guaira. He represented Team Venezuela in March at the World Baseball Classic. After Venezuela was knocked out in the quarterfinals, Acuna jumped back into spring training and has played in all 86 games for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Ronald Acuña Jr. is roughly on pace to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases this year and that's completely ridiculous.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is roughly on pace to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases this year and that's completely ridiculous.https://t.co/LATcE9NMy7

The field for the Home Run Derby is now set with eight players from as many different clubs. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets will be the only former champion at the event. He won the competition in 2019 and 2021.

Altanta remains one of the favorites to win it all this year. Luckily for the Braves organization, Ronald Acuna Jr. is keeping his eyes on the prize, and prioritizing a World Series title over personal accolades.

Poll : 0 votes