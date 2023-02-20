Manny Machado is a fan favorite at Petco Park. The San Diego Padres' organization pulled all the strings to sign Machado from the Dodgers before the 2019 season. The contract was worth a whopping $300 million over 10 years, with a clause for opting out after five but losing $150 million in the process.

Machado seems to have taken a liking to that particular clause. He has made it official that he was going to opt out of his contract after the 2023 season and traverse the free agency market.

"If Manny Machado opts out his deal with the Padres will have been 5-years $140m. He gets back to free agency at age 31. If Judge got 9/360 & Correa offered 13x350 & Lindor 10x341 & Bogaerts 11x280..Machado had 5x160 left Padres add 5x105- 10x265...doesn't add up...way off. 9x350" - JimBowdenGM

Manny Machado must have observed the market's ups and downs this summer. Many baseball players secured record-breaking contracts after deciding to pursue free agency. It's not wrong for him to be frustrated in his pursuit of such a deal for himself.

Machado recognized the opportunistic clause in his contract and decided to make use of it. He is obviously aware of his potential and the vast array of qualities he brings to the game.

Analyst Jim Bowden thinks Machado is making the right decision in testing free agency:

"Manny Machado is the most valuable Padre, and it's not even close."

""I don't understand this offer at all." JimBowdenGM believes Manny Machado has the right to feel disrespected after the reported extension offer made by the Padres" - MLBNetworkRadio

The Padres' management realized the gravity of the situation and offered their star slugger a contract extension worth $105 million over five years starting in 2029. Machado will be guaranteed to make the remaining $150 million of his current contract through the year 2029.

There was an evident disagreement between the Machado camp and the Padres organization over this offer and Bowden feels the same way. Further highlighting Machado's significance to the Padres organization, Bowden felt that the contract extension granted to one of their finest players was degrading.

Manny Machado is a star slugger and deserves a hefty contract

In the last three seasons, Machado has placed in the top three in the NL MVP voting twice. Machado played in 519 games and recorded a slash line of.280/.352/.504 with 108 home runs and 340 RBIs during the course of his four seasons with the Padres.

"OTD in 2019, Manny Machado hit his first home run in a Padres uniform" - PadresOTD

Machado is younger than Aaron Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees. Xander Boagerts is three weeks younger than Machado, and he signed an 11-year, $287 million contract with the Padres this offseason. So, it's only natural that Manny believes he can follow this trail in 2023.

