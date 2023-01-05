Xander Bogaerts Contract: Breaking down the Padres' star's long-term contract

The writing was on the wall for Xander Bogaerts as the 2022 season reached its conclusion. He had been with the Boston Red Sox since 2013, and the time was coming for him to move on.

During the final series of the season, Bogaerts was treated to a standing ovation from fans at Fenway Park in Boston. Over 10 years in Boston, Bogaerts hit 156 home runs and 683 RBIs, making him one of the highest-producing shortstops in the team's modern history.

After his most recent contract with the Red Sox expired, however, he was already on his way out the door. There was a lot of speculation pertaining to where Xander Bogaerts might sign next, with several MLB teams reportedly being very interested.

"The San Diego Padres give Xander Bogaerts a contract that will last through his age 41 season" - @ Talkin Baseball

Bogaerts eventually signed a massive contract with the San Diego Padres. The Padres made the playoffs in 2022, the first time they had done so in a full season since 2006.

In December 2022, Bogaerts signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres that will see him make $280 million between this season and the end of the 2033 season. The signing came as the Padres narrowly missed out on signing star shortstop Trea Turner from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last season, Ha-Seong Kim was the shortstop for the Padres. He assumed the position on the heels of an 80-game suspension for their 2021 shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. In 2023, Kim will move to second and Tatis will man the outfield to allow room for Bogaerts at second base.

"Xander Bogaerts is officially a Padre!" - @ Cut4

Xander Bogaerts has a tremendous bat. Since 2015, his .299 batting average places him 11th among all MLB players at that time, and first among shortstops.

There is no doubt that the acquisition of Bogaerts will take the Padres to the next level of competition. This will be a big step up for the team, which is looking to make waves both within their division and the league as a whole.

Xander Bogaerts is exactly what the Padres need

2022 saw a disappointing result for the Padres as their momentum was crushed in the NLCS at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. With MVP finalist Manny Machado, the return of Tatis Jr., and the addition of Bogaerts, the team will be a real contender next year.

