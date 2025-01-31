MLB analyst gives verdict on "Swiss Army knife" Ha-Seong Kim's $29,000,000 Tampa Bay Rays move 

Infielder Ha-Seong Kim has signed with the Tampa Bay Rays on a two-year, $29 million contract with an opt-out after the first year. He missed last year's postseason run with the San Diego Padres due to shoulder surgery and is expected to return to action in May this year. Speaking on "MLB Network Radio" on Thursday, analyst Jensen Lewis gave his take on the versatile infielder's move to the Rays.

"He was so pivotal in being a Swiss Army kinfe for the Padres. He could play short, could play second, could DH when needed to, he really epitomizes what the Rays want to do. They want to have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things. This just screams to me that alright, I got to go play, I'm going to go be in a spot where I can show that I can do it again in one of the toughest divisions in baseball," Lewis said.

"Let's see what happens. If the Rays can stay healthy in their rotation and they can compete. For him, I would love coming to work everyday knowing I got one of the great budding superstars in Junior Caminero right next to me for every single game," he added.

Ha-Seong Kim started his professional career with the Nexen Heroes in the NPB in 2014 and quickly established himself as an elite defensive player. He won three Golden Gloves during his time there before moving to the MLB and joining the Padres in 2021.

During his time with the Padres, Kim was kind of a utility player due to his versatility in defense. He played across the infield (mostly at shortstop) over the years and won his first MLB Golden Glove in 2023. After entering free agency last year, he is a promising signing for Tampa Bay and is expected to take over at shortstop once he returns from injury.

MLB analyst back Ha-Seong Kim for success with Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim's move to the Rays makes him the highest-paid player on their roster. The Korean star is set to earn $13 million in his first season and another $16 million if he stays with them for the second year. Discussing his move on "MLB Network", analyst Robert Flores backs him to become one of their best players:

"The Rays, they could surprise us. Inevitably they end up figuring it out and being very competitive," Flores said.

With Kim still in rehab, there is still an air of uncertainty around his return to MLB action. While he is expected to return in May, only time will tell how his shoulder has healed and if he will be able to get back to his best this year.

