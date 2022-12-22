Aaron Judge was recently named the 16th captain in franchise history for the New York Yankees. He's the first captain since Derek Jeter, who held the title from 2003 through 2014. It was the perfect decision after the reigning American League MVP signed a new deal to become a Yankee for life.

Not everyone is impressed with Judge becoming the new captain of the Yankees. Jared Carrabis, who isn't shy about expressing his animosity towards the club, had a few words to say about the team's decision.

"Couple notes here: 1. What legacy? You have no rings. 2. New York City is the worst city in the world. Smells like P**s, vomit, and microwaved garbage. $3K a motnh to live in a shoebox. 3. Yankees fans consistently place No. 1 on every poll for worst fans in baseball," said Jared Carrabis.

The MLB Analyst, who's a Boston Red Sox diehard fan, didn't hold back. He believes that Aaron Judge's legacy in New York is fabricated. He hasn't brought the team a World Series ring.

He then went on to roast the city of New York for its high cost of living and unusually bad-smelling areas. Carrabis then finished his thoughts off by blasting the Yankees fans for being voted one of the worst fan bases in baseball.

Carrabis isn't afraid to speak his mind, and that's exactly what he did here. His comments are sure to rile up some New York fans, and that's always his goal.

Aaron Judge hasn't brought New York a ring, but that could change very soon

Aaron Judge Press Conference

The New York Yankees have made a splash in free agency so far. They re-signed Anthony Rizzo alongside Aaron Judge. On top of that, they added Carlos Rodon to their rotation, who's been one of the league's most consistent pitchers over the last two seasons.

They'll come into the 2023 season with one of the toughest starting rotations in MLB. The Yankees' six-man rotation will consist of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Luis Severino, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas.

They still have a question mark in left field. They can address this by signing one of the available free agent outfielders like Michael Conforto. Or they could try and find a team that's willing to engage in a trade.

Either way, they're building something special in New York. It wouldn't be surprising if they finished atop the American League next season.

