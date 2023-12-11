The LA Dodgers' three consecutive 100-win seasons helped convince outstanding two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to join the organization for a record 10-year, $700 million deal.

The baseball world was left in shock when the news broke out that Shohei Ohtani had bagged a blockbuster deal with the LA Dodgers. The numbers are ridiculous, but when you think about his output, Ohtani’s dominance as a two-way threat is unmatched.

Recently, MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs outlined variables that influenced Ohtani's decision to join the Dodgers.

World Champ LA Dodgers at the White House

“The Dodgers just flexed on everybody," Scruggs said on MLB Network Radio. "They were willing to do whatever it takes, money was not an issue for them. The biggest thing was whether or not Ohtani would be comfortable in a Dodgers uniform. I think all the things that come along with the historic winning of the Dodgers, play a huge part in Ohtani’s decision."

Besides the visible stats, Ohtani’s international appeal has opened a new direction in terms of global marketing, branding and fanbase for the Dodgers. This will in turn increase merchandise sales, ticket avenues, sponsorships and broadcasting rights.

Calculated move both by the LA Dodgers and Ohtani

LA Dodgers' decision to sign Ohtani might seem preposterous at first glance, but upon closer analysis, it reveals a calculated move by both the player and the team.

The Dodgers recognized Ohtani's unique talents and the global impact he would bring on and off the field. As Ohtani continues to shine with his extraordinary pitching and hitting abilities, the $700 million investment appears like a great decision in the long run.

Playing for a team with a proven track record of success boosts Ohtani's prospects of competing for and winning championships on bigger stages, as evidenced previously in his WBC game. His marketability has also improved with the Dodgers, as have the financial rewards that came with his contract to join the organization.

