The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers look great as the regular season winds down. Both hold the top spot in their respective divisions; the Dodgers have a 13-game lead and the Orioles have a two-game lead.

They are destined to make the postseason this year, but which team will have the upper hand? The Dodgers have a roster full of players who have been there before, while the Orioles are a relatively young and inexperienced team.

Despite Baltimore's young nature, MLB analyst and radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes they fare better than Los Angeles. He cites the team's path to the World Series as being a bit easier than the Dodgers' path.

"I think the Orioles have a better chance to go a little further," said Chris Russo.

Being in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers' path will likely cross with the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is by far the best team in the league, and their 96-50 record shows it.

Baltimore doesn't have to worry about the red-hot Braves. However, they do have to worry about the Houston Astros, who have really turned the corner during the second half of the season.

Russo mentions the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff being one of their strong points, and that is correct. The pitching staff got a boost with John Means returning. He was on the IL for a year while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles have put themselves in a great position

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles have put themselves in a great position to finish the regular season. Neither team is fighting to get in through the Wild Card, which can take a lot out of a team late in the season.

While both teams want to win every game to close the season, it is unnecessary. They can engage in load management with some players and come to the postseason with fresh legs.

One question that looms over the Dodgers is what their pitching rotation will look like in the postseason. The only two guaranteed starters are Clayton Kershaw and the young Bobby Miller. Ryan Pepiot could make a name for himself; however, he has only appeared in five games at the big league level.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers construct their rotation once the postseason rolls along.