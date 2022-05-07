"Ronald Acuna Jr. to dead center from his damn a**"- MLB analyst posts a hilarious tweet after Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a beautiful moonshot home run

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves faced off against the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers last night in Atlanta. The Brewers won the game by a score of 6-3. The Brewers improved to 19-8 on the season and now have the best record in the National League.

The Atlanta Braves have fallen to 12-16 and have struggled to start the season. While the Braves have shown signs of struggle, they did just recently get back Ronald Acuna Jr., their starting outfielder. He had a great game at the plate last night. Acuna launched a towering home run in last night's game.

This has got to be one of the most impressive home runs all season. Acuna Jr.'s blast gave flashbacks to former third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was notorious for hitting home runs from one knee.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Atlanta Braves outlook the rest of the season

The defending World Series Champions are off to a slow start to their This season. With the New York Mets already up seven games on Atlanta, the team will need to pick things up if they want any chance at winning the division.

The biggest issue for the Braves so far has been starting pitching. This season, the Braves have a team ERA of 4.11, which is 22nd in all of baseball. The Braves are accustomed to slow starts as they hovered around and below .500 for much of the first-half of last season. While the Braves did turn things around in the second-half of last year, can they do it again?

The Braves will not want to fall too far below .500 as the NL East is much more competitive this season compared to last. The New York Mets look like the best team in baseball and the Marlins have played well, anchored by a lights-out young rotation.

Overall, the Atlanta Braves are used to slow starts, but the team needs to pick things up in a hurry if they want a chance in the competitive NL East. Getting Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injury is a good start to getting back on track.

What's on Tap?

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers continue their weekend series in Atlanta today with the first pitch being scheduled for 7:20 EDT. Last year's National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brew Crew. Burnes is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA on the season. Burnes also has 43 strikeouts, which leads all of baseball.

Max Fried gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. Fried is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA. For more news and updates, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

