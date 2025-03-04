MLB analyst predicts Jackson Merrill could mirror career of 13x All-Star, Hall of Famer

MLB analysts Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian discussed Jackson Merrill’s upcoming sophomore season. The San Diego Padres center fielder had a solid rookie campaign with the team in 2024.

After being drafted by the Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft, Merrill made his Major League debut in March against the LA Dodgers. He ended his season as an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger Award and was a finalist in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Reflecting on expectations for Merrill’s second season, Matt Vasgersian said:

“He's entering his sophomore season, homered over the weekend. No signs of his slowing down. And the lineup around him is consistent. … I do think he's going to take off and reach the next level this year. No sophomore slump.”

Expanding on his thoughts, Harold Reynolds compared Merrill with another superstar:

“I mean, really, the sophomore slump only hits a few people. And we throw it on everybody. Yeah. I'm sorry, but I watched Griffey in the sophomore season. He became the best player in all of baseball, which is fine. So I think Jackson's on one of those planes, I'll say, trajectory. He's a special talent.”

Reynolds compared Merrill’s upcoming sophomore year with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who had a stellar second season. Griffey had made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 1989.

In his second MLB season, he delivered a standout performance, posting a .300 batting average, hitting 22 homers, driving in 80 runs and 63 walks across 155 games.

Ken Griffey went on to have a spectacular major league career, earning 13 All-Star selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards and seven Silver Slugger Awards.

Padres’ Jackson Merrill opens up about his lineup position

Last year, following a solid performance, Jackson Merrill moved up in the lineup from the ninth spot to fifth. Heading into the 2025 season, he's expected to bat third.

Discussing his potential new role on the Ben & Woods show, Jackson Merrill said (starting 9:03):

“I really don't care where I'm at in the lineup. Obviously, I didn't care last year. I started in the nine hole, moved up to eight, then seven — kind of just moved up a spot at a time until I got to fifth and just stayed there. But if I move to the three hole — yeah, great. If not, then I have to do my job in the five hole, protecting somebody."

Jackson Merrill ended his rookie season with a .292 batting average, an .826 OPS, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 29 walks across 156 games.

