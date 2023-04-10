With Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels expiring after the 2023 season, the 29-year old will have no shortage of options.

Ohtani reached superstar status with his pivotal role on Team Japan during the recent World Baseball Classic. He led his team to an undefeated record in the tournament, including a tournament-clinching strikeout against Angels teammate Mike Trout.

However, the situation back in the MLB has brought Ohtani back to reality. Unable to agree with the Angels on a long-term deal, Shohei Ohtani's exit at the end of the year seems inevitable.

While MLB's richest teams will all be chomping at the bit for Ohtani, the choice remains up to him. An MLB analyst, however, has shed some light on what the young phenomenon's future holds.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander This is insane.



This was a ball IN off the plate. Shohei Ohtani hit it out to LEFT CENTER FIELD 🤯



This is insane. This was a ball IN off the plate. Shohei Ohtani hit it out to LEFT CENTER FIELD 🤯

"This is insane. This was a ball IN off the plate. Shohei Ohtani hit it out to LEFT CENTER FIELD" - Ben Verlander

Speaking on 670 The Score, the official radio show of the Chicago Cubs, MLB analyst Jon Heyman addressed notions that Ohtani may be bound for the Windy City. The Cubs made a splash after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson to a multi-year deal this past offseason.

Going against what many Cubs fans might have wanted to hear, Heyman was straight-up about his opinion. He claimed that he believes that teams like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are a more sensible choice for Ohtani.

"'I'd be SHOCKED if #Cubs were to sign #Ohtani" says @Jon Heyman' I see him with Dodgers or Padres who spend money." - Mully And Haugh

Were Shohei Ohtani to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he would be the newest addition to baseball's best rotation. There are concerns that Dodgers Stadium might be too close for comfort to his old home in Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani's future team will likely be a rich one

The San Diego Padres have also been floated as contenders for the Japanese superstar. By signing infielders Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado to massive deals, the team proved that they have the deposits to attract and retain talent.

Mully and Haugh, the show's hosts, agreed with Heyman that the Cubs may not be able to put up the cash to pay for Ohtani. As with any sweepstakes, the ultimate prize will, in all likelyhoods, be awarded to the highest bidder. It should be an exciting year for Ohtani.

