Miguel Cabrera's Hall of Fame-caliber career is one that fans were incredibly fortunate to witness. They were treated to happiness, smiles and baseball prowess, from a 20-year-old playing in the World Series to a 40-year-old smashing his 511th career home run this Wednesday. Cabrera has received seven Silver Slugger awards and was as an All-Star 12 times.

Only 33 players in MLB history have amassed 3,000 hits, and Cabrera is presently ranked 17th all-time. He got MVP votes every year between his 2003 debut and the completion of the 2016 campaign, and he took home the trophy in 2012 and 2013. He additionally added the 2012 MLB Triple Crown to his personal accolades, the first since Carl Yastrzemski's in 1967.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Miguel Cabrera has the highest career batting average among players with 3,000 hits and 500 HR’s. He’s playing his last few baseball games this weekend. The national sports media is SILENT" - MAGABarbie317

Ken Rosenthal was all praise when talking about Miguel Cabrera's stellar career and said that Cabrera is one of the best right-hand hitters in the history of the major leagues:

"It was an amazing year and he has had an exemplary Major League career. He is one of the best right-handed hitters, if not the best right-handed hitter of our generation."

Miguel Cabrera had a major league career to remember, but what now?

Miguel Cabrera will remain with the Tigers when his playing career concludes on Sunday, the team announced Friday. Scott Harris, the president of baseball operations, will have him as a special assistant. Cabrera had always seen himself in this role, even though he wasn't sure how to put it into words.

In the end, he just wanted to stay on the team. With young players like Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson as the team's foundation, Cabrera hoped to help finish the job that started over the previous few years and get the team back into the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

"Miguel Cabrera will become a special assistant to the President of Baseball Operations for the Tigers upon retirement, per tigers. What a great next step for the future Hall of Famer!" - JustBB_Media

Although Cabrera claims to have prepared for life after baseball, he still wishes he could have played more during his final season. He is positive that he would have developed a rhythm and hit more balls with more at-bats. He is confident in it since, when he was younger and people still called him Miguelito, he excelled doing so.