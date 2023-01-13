The Los Angeles Dodgers have brought veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas back to Dodger Stadium for the 2023 season. Rojas is an exemplary fielder who offers the Dodgers a utility player who can play all over the infield. The Dodgers traded infield prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Rojas.

Known for his glove, Rojas is exceptional with the glove and saves a lot of runs with his high-energetic play. After a quiet offseason in Los Angeles, the fanbase will be relieved to see the organization bring in a shortstop. The move will provide the club with an experienced player that is capable of hitting, fielding and running.

MLB analyst and former player Ron Darling gave his views on the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest acquisition:

"He's one of those players that seems to do something to help your team win every night"

Speaking on MLB Network, Darling was all praise for the 33-year-old Venezuelan. The former New York Mets pitcher, who won a World Series in 1986, focused on Rojas' versatility, leadership, and ability to win games.

Miguel Rojas is considered solid on both the defensive and offensive side. Over his nine-year career in the majors, Rojas has a respectable .260/.314/.358 slash line. He has recorded 39 home runs and 269 RBIs in 955 total games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for shortstop Miguel Rojas to provide infield cover

Miguel Rojas hits a RBI single during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers

With Trea Turner's departure, there were rumors that the Dodgers would go after one of the big-name shortstops available in the free agent market.

Xander Bogaerts did choose Southern California, but decided to sign with the San Diego Padres. Carlos Correa returned to the Minnesota Twins and Dansby Swanson committed to a long-term deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Jake Reiner @Reiner_Jake Miguel Rojas preserved Kershaw’s legacy. Welcome back. Miguel Rojas preserved Kershaw’s legacy. Welcome back. https://t.co/7vbXE21UAz

"Miguel Rojas preserved Kershaw’s legacy. Welcome back." - Jake Reinar

That left the Dodgers with Gavin Lux as the only recognized shortstop. Lux has played in just 273 games since his debut in 2019. While fans are excited about his development, the smart move is bringing in some cover for the young infielder.

The addition of Miguel Rojas will add depth and experience to an already talented lineup. The Los Angeles Dodgers won an MLB-best 111 games last season, but fell just short of the ultimate prize. Expect this Dodgers team to come out as favorites for the NL West in 2023.

