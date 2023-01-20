The Red Sox may be eyeing veteran Elvis Andrus as a possible shortstop replacement during spring training, as the position is left open due to some players competing in the World Baseball Classic. The Red Sox are desperate to add depth to their shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts joined the Padres and Trevor Story had to undergo elbow surgery this offseason.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



breaks down a possible landing spot for the veteran SS on What is the latest on the Elvis Andrus market? @jonmorosi breaks down a possible landing spot for the veteran SS on #MLBNHotStove What is the latest on the Elvis Andrus market?@jonmorosi breaks down a possible landing spot for the veteran SS on #MLBNHotStove. https://t.co/GOK32BOrDu

"What is the latest on the Elvis Andrus market?" - MLBNetwork

"We can see potentially Elvis Andrus step in at Fort Myers, with a lot of innings and games to play this spring" - Jon Morosi

Veteran shortstop Andrus split the 2022 season between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, hitting .249/.303/.404 across 149 games with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. The 34-year-old has played in Major League Baseball for 14 years. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers, where he received two All-Star nominations.

He would fit in perfectly at shortstop and swing the bat well with the White Sox after being released by the Athletics in August last year. In 43 games, he hit .271/.309/.464 with nine home runs.

Elvis Andrus could be a good addition to the Red Sox roster

Of all the choices available to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the 34-year-old free agent unquestionably seems to be the best. Elvis Andrus recovered some pop last season after hitting three home runs for Oakland in 2021, swatting 17 home runs while splitting the season between the A's and White Sox.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Elvis Andrus hits a rocket to extended the White Sox lead! Elvis Andrus hits a rocket to extended the White Sox lead! https://t.co/HchK0bYhvf

"Elvis Andrus hits a rocket to extended the White Sox lead!" - TalkinBaseball_

With the Chicago White Sox, Andrus really excelled, hitting nine home runs in 181 at-bats. His 18 base steals in the previous season are proof that the veteran still possesses speed. He is still a trustworthy shortstop.

"Infield 101 ft. Elvis Andru" - Athletics

If the Red Sox are able to sign Andrus, he will be the team's undisputed starting shortstop, which will give Bloom guidance as to how to assemble the rest of the squad. Additionally, if Story does return this season, Andrus' presence would allow him to play second base, which would be less strenuous on his elbow, until 2024.

As of now, Andrus seems to be checking all the necessary boxes off the Red Sox checklist. With both the Yankees and Marlins showing strong interest in Jurickson Profar, Andrus is one of the few better free agents left. The timing is of the utmost importance, as Chaim Bloom is expected to make a move before the start of spring training.

Poll : 0 votes