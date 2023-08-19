Before the 2023 season, the New York Mets were easily the favorites to capture the World Series. Billionaire owner Steve Cohen, in his third season at the helm, amassed the highest payroll in MLB history, bringing in considerable talent in the process.

Although Mets hitting was strong, boasting powerslugger Pete Alonso as well as names like Francisco Lindor, pitching was to be their bailiwick. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer signed successive deals, making them the two highest-paid players in MLB history. Despite their advanced age, hope was high for the two multiple-time Cy Young winners.

"David Wright talks on the Mets season. "As a former player, disappointment would be the word that comes to mind and the players would tell you that too... Part of me is excited for this tryout period for the young players going forward"" - SNY

Unfortunately for New York Mets fans, things just never began for the Mets in 2023. After going 7-19 in the month of June, the team fell out of a playoff spot, and has never returned. In the run-up to the August 1 trade deadline, they dealt both Verlander, Scherzer, and closer David Robertson. The Mets had all but quit entirely.

The sad truth of the New York Mets' 2023 season has been duly echoed by those in the media. On the August 18 edition of the Flippin' Bats Podcast, host Ben Verlander ripped into the team who traded his older brother to the Houston Astros less than three weeks ago.

"New York Mets you're canceled. this season is brutal complete Fiasco"

According to Ben Verlander, there is no hope of the New York Mets. The scathing remarks came in a segment of the show wherein Verlander "cancels" teams that have failed to make a mark on the 2023 season.

The team's 57-66 record paints a grim picture for fans. Now 23 whole games back of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East, the Mets can wave goodbye to any hopes of emerging as divisional winners. Equally as distressing for Mets fans is the NL Wild Card race, where the team find themselves seven games behind the third and final spot.

New York Mets will have to go back to the drawing board

In the wake of the 2023 trade deadline, GM Billy Eppler was quoted by Max Scherzer as saying that he does not expect the Mets to contend until "at least" 2025 or 2026. While his words drip with resignation, at least Eppler and Steve Cohen are realizing that their approach to date has not been working.