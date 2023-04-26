The New York Yankees fanbase can be extremely demanding. That tends to happen when your team has won 27 World Series over the past 100 years.

Unfortunately, the days of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle are long gone. The club have failed to win a championship since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. That was also the last time the organization reached a World Series.

The New York Yankees are off to an uninspiring 13-11 start this season. While that may be considered a strong start for some clubs, Yankees fans are furious.

Well-known MLB analyst and podcaster Jared Carrabis added his views to the Yankees' recent mini-slump and the reaction of their fanbase.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Yankee fans are rage tweeting about their team like they're the worst team in the league, yet they have a better record than the Red Sox and I don't feel so bad about my viewing experience so far this season. I guess that's the benefit of the bar being so low this year. Yankee fans are rage tweeting about their team like they're the worst team in the league, yet they have a better record than the Red Sox and I don't feel so bad about my viewing experience so far this season. I guess that's the benefit of the bar being so low this year.

Carrabis makes a valid point. Yankees fans have a habit of going over the top. Whether it is blaming manager Aaron Boone, GM Brian Cashman, or one of the slumping players, the fans have a tendency to overreact.

In his tweet, Carrabis added that despite the Yankees having a better record than the Boston Red Sox, he has enjoyed following his team this year.

The Yankees currently have a better record than 17 other MLB teams and have the same record as the defending champion Houston Astros.

They rank eighth in the league in home runs with 30. On the defensive front, the team has the third-lowest ERA (3.25) in the majors and ranks third in hits allowed (170). It's not all doom and gloom in the Bronx.

Injuries have been a major concern for the New York Yankees early in the season

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees removes Luis Severino against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

The club will hope to bounce back once several big-name stars return to the lineup.

The Yankees are currently without three of their starting pitchers, with Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas all on the sidelines.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Boone discusses the state of the Yankees roster despite losing key players to injury. Aaron Boone discusses the state of the Yankees roster despite losing key players to injury. https://t.co/e5Tq4n6hQb

The recent loss of 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson was also a major blow for the offense. Outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader are also on the IL.

Despite what you may be seeing online from the fanbase, the New York Yankees have had a relatively strong start to the season. A series of unfortunate injuries have definitely hurt the club. When healthy, this roster is capable of competing with any team in the league.

