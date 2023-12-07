The New York Yankees are in full throttle as they have acquired All-Star outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade. The trade saw seven players exchange hands, in which the Yankees received Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham, and the Padres will receive a package of RHP Michael King, RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

In light of this trade, it seems like the Yankees are the clear winners, and SNY's Andy Martino weighed in on the trade and acknowledged the trade as a magic bullet that could fix the Yankees going forward:

"Big pitcher here is: This is an historic day for New York baseball," Martino said. "You have a generational star whose numbers at this stage of his career are getting compared to Ted Williams, a left-handed hitter bound for the Hall of Fame, if he keeps up the career trajectory he's already on. He's already a World Series winner.

"The teenager, now a New York Yankee, it's only for one year, what happens beyond that remains to be seen," he added. "But the Yankees team that was at the lowest point for a while, going forward this year, they won 82 games, they missed the playoffs, fan morale was down but there was one magic bullet that could fix that and that was Juan Soto."

Rightfully so, this Juan Soto trade might ignite the franchise and finally end their World Series drought. If the latter happens, there is no question that the Yankees will sign him for a long-term deal after the season.

New York Yankees outfield after Juan Soto's acquisition

Just a few days ago, the Yankees acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox to fill up spaces in the outfield. And now, with Soto's trade, their outfield is studded with All-Star talent, comprising Aaron Judge, Verdugo and now Soto.

However, the recent acquisitions might complicate the Yankees outfield defensively. The Yankees will have to either stretch Verdugo defensively or return franchise slugger Aaron Judge to the up-the-middle position.

It remains to be seen how manager Aaron Boone navigates this hurdle and leads the franchise to secure a spot in the postseason.

