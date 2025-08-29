MLB analysts predicts Kyle Schwarber to land $100M free agency deal after 4HR outing, draws David Ortiz comparison

It was Kyle Schwarber Mayhem down at Citizens Bank Park in the Philadelphia Phillies' 19-4 win against the Atlanta Braves Thursday night. The designated hitter hit four home runs in the game, leading an MLB analyst to compare him to Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who was also a powerful left-handed hitter.Schwarber is entering the final year of his four-year, $79 million contract as he is expected to become a free agent at the end of the season. Given his exploits in 2025, which include his performance on Thursday, he is doing his best to raise his market value.MLB analyst Jon Morosi discussed Schwarber's contract situation during the live broadcast. The analyst expects Schwarber's contract value to be around $100 million over three or four years. He also thinks that his AAV could be anywhere between $30-35 million.&quot;I think the AAV -- the average annual value -- will be massive,&quot; Morosi said. &quot;I think that number could get into the 30s. And then at that point, you start to do the math a little bit. If it gets to be 30 or 35, multiply that by 3 or 4, and you’re well over $100 million.&quot;Morosi also compared Schwarber to Ortiz, saying that, like the Red Sox legend, the Phillies hitter has the potential to contribute into his 40s.&quot;I think that’s going to be the interest level because of exactly what D. Rose said: his importance to this team is so clear,&quot; Morosi added. &quot;And maybe he ends up having a second half of his career like David Ortiz, who was so productive.&quot;Think about how great Big Papi was in his final season in the big leagues -- a DH who understands the position and manages his at-bats as well as Schwarber does, guys. He could stay productive up until the age of 40.&quot;Kyle Schwarber's historic 4 HR nightOn Thursday, Kyle Schwarber became only the 21st player in MLB history to hit four homers in a single game and the fourth in Phillies history, joining Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt, Chuck Klein and Ed Delahanty.Schwarber hit a solo shot in the first inning, followed by a two-run blast in the fourth, a three-run opposite field home run and finally a mammoth three-run shot in the seventh inning.His nine RBIs on Thursday were the most by a Phillies player in a game. He leads the National League with 119 RBIs this season. Moreover, he has reached 49 home runs this season, a career high, placing him second behind Ryan Howard (58) in Phillies history for single-season homers.